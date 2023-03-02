Subaru Forester hits 300,000 sales in Australia

Subaru is popping the champagne this week after recording 300,000 sales of the Forester SUV here in Australia since its introduction in 1997.

The Forester’s sales journey here in Australia has seen five generations joined by five facelifted updates since 1997, and at one point in time, was Australia’s best-selling SUV in its class for four years running between 2008 and 2011.

Fast forward to 2023 and Subaru has a total of seven Forester variants available here in Australia, with the 2.5i kicking off the range from $37,890 and the flagship Forester Hybrid S priced from $49,340.

The entry-level 2.5i comes powered by a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine producing 136kW/239Nm, while stepping up to the Forester’s hybrid range reduces capacity to 2.0-litres but adds an electric motor that drops fuel consumption figures from 7.4L/100km to 6.7L/100km. Subaru Australia managing director, Blair Read, said:

“With the Forester’s sales success, Subaru Australia remains committed to providing innovative, high-quality vehicles that meet he needs and expectations of Australian motorists. The Subaru Forester has become an iconic vehicle in the Australian market, and the 300,000 units sold cements its position as one of the country’s favourite SUVs.”