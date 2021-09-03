2022 Kia Sportage detailed for Australia; adds 1.6 turbo, on sale in October

Kia Australia has lifted the lid on what we can expect to see from its next-generation 2022 Sportage, with the company clearly intent on giving the family hero a bold, futuristic look that adds even more technology as standard.

The all-new 2022 Sportage, revealed in June, is set to hit Australian roads in October. And while prices are yet to be confirmed by Kia, the local arm has provided a good idea of the specs, features and new technology that will be offered with the popular mid-size SUV.

Firstly, we know that the Sportage rides on a new platform from the Kia/Hyundai conglomerate. With the body on top, it provides measurements of 4660m in length, 1865mm in width, 1660mm in height, and a wheelbase of 2755mm. Kia says this translates to legroom of 1050mm for passengers in the rear seat, as well as 1000mm of headroom.

We also know the 2022 Sportage range will be broken up into four variants powered by a range of three petrol and diesel engines, with the entry-level S supported from above with new SX and SX+ variants, culminating in the form of the flagship Sportage GT-Line.

The styling takes heed from Kia’s more recent push toward angular, aggressive styling packages that feature a set of boomerang-shaped LEDs, with a similar treatment applied to the ear end that has been given a fastback aesthetic over the typical SUV approach.

The entry-level S and SX variants come as standard with a front-wheel drive powertrain and the option of a 2.0-litre petrol unit producing 115kW/192Nm paired with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, while all-wheel drive can be added when paired with Kia’s 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit pushing out 137kW/416Nm.

The SX+ and flagship GT-Line, however, both receive the option of the group’s 1.6-litre GDI turbo-petrol unit, which produces 132kW and 265Nm, which is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and powers all four wheels, or the diesel with an eight-speed auto and AWD.

On top of Kia’s already impressive active safety portfolio, the company has added a new 3D surround-view monitor which takes data from four cameras mounted on the body and gives the driver a three-dimensional view around the car. As standard, you can expect to find blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts and collision assist, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and more bundled on even the entry-level S.

As per usual, Kia has put the Sportage through its paces on Australian roads, with the company’s local ride and handling program ensuring the Sportage will be ready for the worst that Aussie roads can throw at it.

In terms of features and equipment, the entry-level S variant rides on a set of 17-inch alloys, and features an 8.0-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, and digital radio paired with a six-speaker sound system, cloth seats, adaptive cruise control, rear-view camera with rear-mounted parking sensors, leather-appointed steering wheel and gear lever, as well as LED headlights, taillights and daytime running lamps.

Moving up to the SX adds a set of 18-inch alloys, an upgraded 12.3-inch infotainment system with navigation, dual-zone climate control, powered driver’s seat, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic wipers, remote folding second-row seats and a full-size spare wheel.

The SX+ adds 19-inch alloys, as well as artificial leather upholstery, heated seats up front, a powered boot lift, smart key with push-button start, wheel-mounted paddle shifters, and an auto dimming rear-view mirror.

Finally, Kia’s range-topping GT-Line Sportage gets a curved 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 12.3-inch infotainment system, premium Hardon/Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated leather seats, dual LED headlights, wireless smartphone charging, interior LED lighting, and a set of sports pedals.

Kia Australia says that a full list of specs and pricing details will be published closer to the Sportage’s launch here in Australia in October. See below for the key highlights: