Volkswagen ID. Buzz Electric Van Landing in Australia Late 2024

Volkswagen has opened up expressions of interest for its upcoming battery-electric ID. Buzz van ahead of its official arrival in the latter stages of 2024.

While stopping short of confirming prices and specification details for the ID. Buzz here in Australia, the company says that customers can register their interest and check one out in the metal at the upcoming Cronulla Surf Masters event later this month.

In other markets around the globe, the ID. Buzz is offered in both short- and long-wheelbase variants, with the former picking up a single electric motor powering the rear wheels to the tune of 150kW/310Nm.

Juice for the electric motor comes supplied by a 77kWh lithium-ion pack that offers 425km of driving on the WLTP test cycle.

The ID. Buzz in long wheelbase form picks up a larger 85kWh battery pack offering up to 460km of range and a 70kW power bump up to the 210kW mark.

Short wheelbase variants of the ID. Buzz offer seating for five people, while the longer version offers seating for up to seven people, with a commercial-focused cargo variant also on offer.

Volkswagen has been cooking up its futuristic battery-electric take on the Kombi since 2017 when it revealed the I.D Buzz concept, with the production version sticking remarkably true to the concept’s design language.

Expect to see the ID. Buzz touching down on Australian shores by December 2024, shortly after the launch of the ID.3 hatch, ID.4 and the larger ID.5 SUV range as VW aims to introduce five EVs by 2025.

“There’s is nothing on the road that melds love-brand heritage with new-age technical sophistication quite like the ID. Buzz,” says VW’s Commercial Vehicles Director, Ryan Davies.

“We anticipate the coolest battery electric vehicle may quickly become the hottest ticket in town for families, retirees, tradies, surfers and the environmentally conscious all told,” he added.