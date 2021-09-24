2022 Isuzu MU-X, Toyota Yaris Cross score 5-star ANCAP rating

The all-new 2022 Isuzu MU-X and the Toyota Yaris Cross have been awarded the full five-star ANCAP safety rating, following assessment of local crash testing results under the latest protocols.

Under the latest crash safety guidelines, new vehicles have to have a centre airbag in order to pass five-star credentials. Although, there are circumstances where larger vehicles can slip through. All new MU-X and Yaris Cross models come standard with a centre airbag.

Assessment of the crash testing and safety assistance system operations have returned some good results for the heavy-duty Isuzu MU-X SUV. ANCAP handed out a score of 87 per cent for adult occupant protection, and 85 per cent for child occupant protection.

Out on the road, it was given a score of 69 per cent for vulnerable road user protection (pedestrian safety), while the on-board safety assist technologies were marked 84 per cent.

As for the little Yaris Cross, it was given a score of 86 per cent for both adult occupant protection and child occupant protection, with an impressive 78 per cent for vulnerable road user protection. Its on-board safety assist technologies were rated 82 per cent. Speaking about the results, ANCAP CEO Carla Hoorweg said:

“Both the Isuzu MU-X and Toyota Yaris Cross are very well equipped in the areas of physical crash protection and active collision avoidance, making them safe choices within their respective segments.”

The five-star rating applies to all new variants of both the MU-X and Yaris Cross. Check out the videos below to see how they performed.