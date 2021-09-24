Car News Isuzu Safety SUV Toyota Videos

2022 Isuzu MU-X, Toyota Yaris Cross score 5-star ANCAP rating

Brett Davis

The all-new 2022 Isuzu MU-X and the Toyota Yaris Cross have been awarded the full five-star ANCAP safety rating, following assessment of local crash testing results under the latest protocols.

Under the latest crash safety guidelines, new vehicles have to have a centre airbag in order to pass five-star credentials. Although, there are circumstances where larger vehicles can slip through. All new MU-X and Yaris Cross models come standard with a centre airbag.

Assessment of the crash testing and safety assistance system operations have returned some good results for the heavy-duty Isuzu MU-X SUV. ANCAP handed out a score of 87 per cent for adult occupant protection, and 85 per cent for child occupant protection.

Out on the road, it was given a score of 69 per cent for vulnerable road user protection (pedestrian safety), while the on-board safety assist technologies were marked 84 per cent.

As for the little Yaris Cross, it was given a score of 86 per cent for both adult occupant protection and child occupant protection, with an impressive 78 per cent for vulnerable road user protection. Its on-board safety assist technologies were rated 82 per cent. Speaking about the results, ANCAP CEO Carla Hoorweg said:

“Both the Isuzu MU-X and Toyota Yaris Cross are very well equipped in the areas of physical crash protection and active collision avoidance, making them safe choices within their respective segments.”

The five-star rating applies to all new variants of both the MU-X and Yaris Cross. Check out the videos below to see how they performed.

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He’s obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

See author's posts

In,

More Stories