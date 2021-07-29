2022 Isuzu MU-X on sale in Australia from $47,900

Isuzu Ute Australia has just confirmed the full prices and variant lineup details for the all-new 2022 MU-X large 7-seat SUV. It brings in much of the technology and features, and new powertrain, that we saw with the D-Max.

Firstly, the hardware. Yes, it gets the new 4JJ-TCX 3.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine that debuted in the new D-Max. It produces 140kW and 450Nm, up from 130kW and 430Nm in the outgoing model. The engine features a new variable geometry turbocharger, new front-mounted intercooler, lighter aluminium pistons, new block and head, and a revised diesel particulate filter which promises greater efficiency and reduced emissions.

Speaking of which, the combined emissions output is 206g/km for the 4×2 variant and 220g/km for the 4×4 models. That’s down from 211g in the outgoing 4×2 and up from 214g in the outgoing 4×4 (we’re not sure why the new 4×4 has a higher rating than the old 4×4). The new model is tested under the ADR 81/02 protocol.

As for fuel consumption on the combined cycle, the new 4×2 is rated at 7.8L/100km, down from 8.0L, while the new 4×4 is stamped at 8.3L/100km, up from 8.1L/100km in the old 4×4 (according to greenvehicleguide.gov.au, based on base-spec LS-M). The fuel tank capacity is expanded by 15 litres, to 80L, helping with range. An Australian-exclusive polyurethane setup with extra aluminium shielding is applied.

Along with the new powertrain, a lot of the chassis and suspension has been updated as well, and of course the exterior sports a fresh design. Across the range the wheelbase is extended by 10mm over the outgoing model, and overall length is increased by 25mm. It’s also 10mm wider, and the LS-M is 10mm shorter in height while the LS-U and LS-T are 35mm shorter/lower.

Perhaps what is more important are the off-road credentials, regarding measurements. The approach angle is increased by 5.2-5.3 degrees (now 28.6-29.2 degrees, depending on variant) thanks to a 10mm reduction in front overhang. At the back, the overhang has increased by 25mm even though the departure angle is increased by between 1.3-3.0 degrees (now 26.4-27.6). Ground clearance measures 230mm on LS-M and up to 235mm for the others – up 10mm and 5mm, respectively.

Sticking with numbers, the new model offers a braked towing capacity of 3500kg across the board. That’s up 500kg from before. The gross combination mass is also up by 250kg, to 5900kg on the 4×2, and up 150kg to 5900kg on the 4×4 models. Maximum tow ball download has increased by 50kg, to 350kg. Roof payload, interestingly, has been increased by 40kg as well, to 100kg.

Enough about numbers though, the new model will be offered in three main trim levels; the LS-M, LS-U, and LS-T. These are all available in 4×2 and part-time 4×4 spec. All models feature a revised engine air intake system with sealed ducting, and clearer pathways for easier installation of a snorkel. Speaking of which, the new model offers a water wade depth of 800mm, with re-routing of breather hoses now above the 800mm point.

Inside, the LS-U and LS-T models come with Isuzu’s latest 9.0-inch touch-screen media interface, while the entry LS-M uses a 7.0-inch unit. Either way, both setups offer Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, with in-built sat-nav and digital radio for the larger screen. A 4.2-inch display is nestled between the gauges in the instrument cluster.

All variants now come with three USB ports and two 12V/120W accessory sockets (front and boot) to improve family readiness, with ceiling-mounted climate vents for the second and third rows. The base LS-M comes with a four-speaker stereo, with an eight-speaker arrangement for the LS-U and LS-T.

Boot space is rated at 311L with all three rows of seats up, and 1119L with just the third row folded down. With both rear rows down, the space opens up to present 2138L. These figures are up from 286L and 1051L, respectively, but down from 2162L in the largest seat-fold configuration.

As before, the new model is covered by Isuzu’s 6-7-7 coverage plan, including a 6-year/150,000km warranty, seven years roadside assistance, and seven years of capped-price servicing. See above for the scheduled service costs. The new model officially goes on sale on August 1, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2022 Isuzu MU-X LS-M 4×2: $47,900

2022 Isuzu MU-X LS-U 4×2: $53,900

2022 Isuzu MU-X LS-T 4×2: $59,900

2022 Isuzu MU-X LS-M 4×2: $53,900

2022 Isuzu MU-X LS-U 4×2: $59,900

2022 Isuzu MU-X LS-T 4×4: $65,900