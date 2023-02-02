MY2024 Range Rover Velar update announced, on sale in Australia

Land Rover has revealed a series of updates for the MY2024 Range Rover Velar SUV, with the lineup gaining a handful of styling tweaks, tech upgrades and a larger battery for the plug-in hybrid variant.

On the styling front there’s no major changes, other than the familiar fascia has gained a new grille design, new Pixel LED headlights, a lower rear bumper and some dark accents around the bodywork.

Underneath, Land Rover is sticking with its powertrain lineup, although the P400e plug-in hybrid has gained a larger 19.2kWh lithium-ion battery that increases the electric range 17 per cent up to 69km.

The entry-level powertrain remains the P250’s 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder kicking out 184kW/365Nm, while stepping up to the D300 adds a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-diesel producing 221kW/650Nm. Acceleration claims across 0-100km/h are 7.5 seconds and 6.5 seconds, respectively.

The P400 retains its 3.0-litre turbo-petrol inline-six producing 294kW/550Nm, offering a claimed 0-100km/h time of 5.5 seconds, while the P400e’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid powertrain remains unchanged at 297kW/640Nm. It covers 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds.

All variants throw power to all fours via an eight-speed automatic transmission, while all six-cylinder variants pick up air suspension with adaptive dampers and Land Rover’s clever Terrain Response system.

Inside, Land Rover is offering a completely leather-free upholstery option with polyurethane and wool highlights, while four new leather colourway options remain on the table, though the major highlight is the updated 11.4-inch curved infotainment display that floats atop the dashboard. The system is powered by JLR’s Pivi Pro7 system that now offers over-the-air software updates.

The awesome supercharged V8 SVAutobiography, is no longer available. The MY2024 Range Rover Velar is on sale in Australia now, with prices starting from the following (excluding on-road costs).

Dynamic SE P250 – $106,150

Dynamic SE D300 – $123,600

Dynamic SE P400 – $132,450

Dynamic SE P400e – $132,800

Dynamic HSE P400 – $142,000

Dynamic HSE P400e – $144,400

Autobiography P400 – $157,900