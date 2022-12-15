2022 Honda HR-V scores 4-star ANCAP rating, LDV MiFA gets 5 stars

ANCAP has released its latest round of safety rating results, with a surprise four-star score handed out for the latest Honda HR-V compact SUV, while the LDV MiFA 9 and Ford Mustang Mach-E each secure a five-star tick.

ANCAP says that the Honda HR-V fell short of a five-star rating in two of four key testing areas. It scored scoring 82 per cent for adult occupant protection, 77 per cent for child occupant protection, 72 per cent for pedestrian protection and 69 per cent for its safety assist systems.

ANCAP’s four star rating applies to both petrol and hybrid HR-V variants, with “weak head protection scores” noted for the 10-year-old-child side impact test.

ANCAP added that the absence of rear occupancy detection and fatigue monitoring also impacted its safety assist rating, however, the HR-V recorded “good scores” for lane-keep and forward autonomous emergency braking.

Moving to the LDV MiFA 9, ANCAP has followed up testing of the petrol-powered MiFA people-mover after testing the all-electric variant earlier in the week. It secured a five-star rating following recent tests.

The MiFA scored 93 per cent for adult protection, 88 per cent for child protection, 73 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 90 per cent for its safety assist technologies.

Finally, ANCAP has given New Zealand variants of the Mustang Mach-E the five-star tick, in both RWD and AWD form, with full points awarded for driver-side protection in side impact and oblique pole tests.

All up, the Mustang Mach-E scored 92 per cent for adult protection, 86 per cent for child protection, 69 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 82 per cent for its safety assist score.