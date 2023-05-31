Car News Diesel Great Wall GWM Utes and pickups

GWM adds Cannon-XSR flagship, from $52,990 drive-away

GMW has beefed-up its Cannon dual-cab ute range with an all-new flagship called the Cannon-XSR. It becomes the new king of the lineup, ready to take on the likes of the Toyota HiLux Rugged X.

The Cannon-XSR receives a new part-time 4WD system with a pair of locking differentials for both axles, as well as a crawl mode and turn assist by braking in a first for the range.

Power for the Cannon-XSR remains supplied by the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel producing 120kW/400Nm, which is paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic, which means braked towing capacity remains unchanged at 3000kg.

There’s also a new passive front stabiliser and some added underbody protection, as well as a set of 18-inch alloys wrapped in 265/65 all-terrain rubber with red brake calipers hiding behind.

In terms of styling enhancements, the Cannon-XSR picks up a new front grille design, a snorkel, steel front and rear bumpers and an extended sports bar. Various parts are also in black for that contrasting theme.

Inside, there’s a panoramic sunroof fitted as standard, as well as heated leather seats, six-way power adjustment for the driver, wireless phone charging, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Cannon-XSR is priced from $51,490 drive-away for ABN buyers, while private buyers can get their hands on the range-topper from $52,990 drive-away. The full features list for the GWM Cannon-XSR can be found below:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • LED headlights and taillights
  • Heated leather-appointed seating
  • Power adjustable drivers (6-way) and front passenger (4-way) seats
  • 7-inch colour instrument cluster
  • 9-inch LCD touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
  • Wireless charging
  • Automatic Anti-Glare Rear-view Mirror
  • 12v power outlet (including roof) & 220v power outlet
  • Front and rear USB ports
  • Sunroof
  • Sports bar
  • Snorkel
  • Side steps
  • Tub liner
  • Roof rails
  • Easy up/down tailgate
  • Cargo ladder
  • Front & rear differential lock
  • 7 SRS airbags (including centre)
  • Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) & Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
  • Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
  • Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
  • Lane Centre Keep (LCK)
  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
  • Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPMS)
  • Rear parking sensors
  • 360 degree around view camera

