GWM adds Cannon-XSR flagship, from $52,990 drive-away

GMW has beefed-up its Cannon dual-cab ute range with an all-new flagship called the Cannon-XSR. It becomes the new king of the lineup, ready to take on the likes of the Toyota HiLux Rugged X.
The Cannon-XSR receives a new part-time 4WD system with a pair of locking differentials for both axles, as well as a crawl mode and turn assist by braking in a first for the range.
Power for the Cannon-XSR remains supplied by the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel producing 120kW/400Nm, which is paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic, which means braked towing capacity remains unchanged at 3000kg.
There’s also a new passive front stabiliser and some added underbody protection, as well as a set of 18-inch alloys wrapped in 265/65 all-terrain rubber with red brake calipers hiding behind.
In terms of styling enhancements, the Cannon-XSR picks up a new front grille design, a snorkel, steel front and rear bumpers and an extended sports bar. Various parts are also in black for that contrasting theme.
Inside, there’s a panoramic sunroof fitted as standard, as well as heated leather seats, six-way power adjustment for the driver, wireless phone charging, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Cannon-XSR is priced from $51,490 drive-away for ABN buyers, while private buyers can get their hands on the range-topper from $52,990 drive-away. The full features list for the GWM Cannon-XSR can be found below:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- LED headlights and taillights
- Heated leather-appointed seating
- Power adjustable drivers (6-way) and front passenger (4-way) seats
- 7-inch colour instrument cluster
- 9-inch LCD touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Wireless charging
- Automatic Anti-Glare Rear-view Mirror
- 12v power outlet (including roof) & 220v power outlet
- Front and rear USB ports
- Sunroof
- Sports bar
- Snorkel
- Side steps
- Tub liner
- Roof rails
- Easy up/down tailgate
- Cargo ladder
- Front & rear differential lock
- 7 SRS airbags (including centre)
- Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) & Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
- Lane Centre Keep (LCK)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPMS)
- Rear parking sensors
- 360 degree around view camera