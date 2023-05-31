GWM adds Cannon-XSR flagship, from $52,990 drive-away

GMW has beefed-up its Cannon dual-cab ute range with an all-new flagship called the Cannon-XSR. It becomes the new king of the lineup, ready to take on the likes of the Toyota HiLux Rugged X.

The Cannon-XSR receives a new part-time 4WD system with a pair of locking differentials for both axles, as well as a crawl mode and turn assist by braking in a first for the range.

Power for the Cannon-XSR remains supplied by the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel producing 120kW/400Nm, which is paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic, which means braked towing capacity remains unchanged at 3000kg.

There’s also a new passive front stabiliser and some added underbody protection, as well as a set of 18-inch alloys wrapped in 265/65 all-terrain rubber with red brake calipers hiding behind.

In terms of styling enhancements, the Cannon-XSR picks up a new front grille design, a snorkel, steel front and rear bumpers and an extended sports bar. Various parts are also in black for that contrasting theme.

Inside, there’s a panoramic sunroof fitted as standard, as well as heated leather seats, six-way power adjustment for the driver, wireless phone charging, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Cannon-XSR is priced from $51,490 drive-away for ABN buyers, while private buyers can get their hands on the range-topper from $52,990 drive-away. The full features list for the GWM Cannon-XSR can be found below:

18-inch alloy wheels

LED headlights and taillights

Heated leather-appointed seating

Power adjustable drivers (6-way) and front passenger (4-way) seats

7-inch colour instrument cluster

9-inch LCD touchscreen

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Wireless charging

Automatic Anti-Glare Rear-view Mirror

12v power outlet (including roof) & 220v power outlet

Front and rear USB ports

Sunroof

Sports bar

Snorkel

Side steps

Tub liner

Roof rails

Easy up/down tailgate

Cargo ladder

Front & rear differential lock

7 SRS airbags (including centre)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) & Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Lane Centre Keep (LCK)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPMS)

Rear parking sensors

360 degree around view camera