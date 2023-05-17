2023 Volkswagen Amarok now on sale in Australia from $52,990

Volkswagen’s second-generation Amarok ute is officially here, arriving in Australia with five variants to choose from and four engine options, including a new (for VW) 2.3 turbo-petrol four-cylinder alternative.

The new model jumps to a completely different platform borrowed from Ford and its Ranger ute. It measures in at 5350mm long, which is 96mm longer than the previous generation Amarok, while ground clearance has increased to 235mm and the wading depth is 300mm higher, now up to 800mm.

Under the bonnet, there’s four powerplants on offer, with the 2.0-litre TDI405 unit kicking out 125kW and 405Nm in the Amarok Core, while the Style with the TDI500 kicks out 154kW and 500Nm. The base model receives a six-speed automatic as standard, while higher spec variants receive a ten-speed automatic.

The flagship Amarok engine, the TDI600, is a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 Ford engine that produces 184kW and 600Nm, while the flagship PanAmerica variant can be optioned with a 2.3-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder (also a Ford-based engine) producing 222kW/452Nm.

The fresh platform has seen GCM figures jump 400kg up to 6400kg, while payload figures have increased to 1065kg, and the Amarok’s GVM has increased by 270kg up to 3350kg. The braked towing capacity is 3500kg.

Standard equipment for the entry-level Amarok Core includes a set of 17-inch alloys, LED lights, an 8.0-inch instrument cluster and a 10-inch infotainment system, with a heap of safety equipment sprinkled on top.

Stepping up to the Amarok Life adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear disc brakes, LED fog lights and a set of power-adjustable front seats. The Amarok Style receives a set of matrix LED headlights, a surround-view camera, 12-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, heated front seats and synthetic leather dashboard.

Opting for the PanAmericana adds 18-inch alloys wrapped in all-terrain rubber and some exterior updates, while the Aventura receives 21-inch alloys, leather upholstery, chrome highlights and an electronic roller cover.

The second-gen Amarok range is making its way into VW showrooms now, and list prices for the full range are as follows (excluding on-road costs):

Amarok Core

2.0 TDI405 4MOTION selectable 6 speed auto: $52,990

Amarok Life

2.0 TDI500 4MOTION selectable 10 speed auto: $56,990

Amarok Style

2.0 TDI500 4MOTION selectable 10 speed auto: $66,990

3.0 TDI600 4MOTION permanent 10 speed auto: $70,990

Amarok PanAmericana

3.0 TDI600 4MOTION permanent 10 speed auto: $75,990

Amarok Aventura

3.0 TDI600 4MOTION permanent 10 speed auto: $79,990

2.3 TSI452 4MOTION permanent 10 speed auto: $79,990