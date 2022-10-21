2023 Isuzu D-Max update announced for Australia, wider availability for 1.9TD

Just as the ute segment in Australia keeps getting hotter, Isuzu has announced it will be introducing a 2023 model refresh for its popular D-Max range later this year to tantalise customers even more.

The MY2023 version showcases an updated exterior design with a new front grille, new alloy wheels, refreshed trimmings and paint options, and some revisions to boost in-car practicality. A 1.9L turbo-diesel engine option is now spread wider in the range, too.

Starting with that ‘RZ4E-TC’ 1.9L engine, it was first introduced for the base model SX single-cab in Australia late last year. It produces 110kW and 350Nm, matched to either a six-speed manual or automatic.

Due to customer feedback, which described the 1.9 engine as a “fuel efficient and versatile” unit, Isuzu is now opening up its service so it can be optioned on the 4×2 SX crew cab (double-cab) chassis, the 4×2 SX crew cab ute, and the 4×4 crew cab ute. This expands the overall D-Max range to a whopping 27 different variants.

Also new for the 2023 model is enhanced towing functionality, with the blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems now switching off automatically when a trailer is hitched – it detects this via the genuine wiring harness.

Helping with loading and unloading, the MY23 version welcomes a tailgate assist feature incorporating a gas strut. This aims to reduce the weight of the tailgate itself when opening and closing. Isuzu promises a “one-hand” operation.

Inside, some of the seat upholstery options have been updated, with high-grade cloth on the LS-M and LS-U, and leather-accented trim on the LS-U+ and X-Terrain. The SX crew cab ute and crew cab chassis also welcome an additional 2.1amp USB port in the second row.

Speaking about the updated model, Isuzu says that while most of the industry has been faced with long production delays, it has managed to deliver almost 50,000 new D-Max utes to customers since the latest model was introduced, in late-2020. Isuzu Ute Australia managing director, Hiroyasu Sato, said:

“In a market where some brands have removed features to meet delivery timeframes, we’ve listened to the feedback from customers and the media and have introduced new features to keep the Isuzu D-Max towards the top of the segment; features that appeal to the modern ute driver, and the towing and touring adventurer.”

The 2023 Isuzu D-Max will start to arrive in Australia from December this year. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs, unless otherwise noted):

4×2

SX Single Cab Chassis 4×2 Manual (1.9-litre turbo-diesel) – $32,200 ($31,990 special drive-away price)

SX Single Cab Chassis 4×2 Auto (1.9-litre turbo-diesel) – $34,200

SX Single Cab Chassis 4×2 Manual (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $34,200

SX Single Cab Chassis 4×2 Auto (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $36,200

SX Space Cab Chassis 4×2 Auto (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $39,700

SX Crew Cab Chassis 4×2 Auto (1.9-litre turbo-diesel) – $40,700 (NEW)

SX Crew Cab Chassis 4×2 Auto (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $42,700

SX Crew Cab Ute 4×2 Auto (1.9-litre turbo-diesel) – $42,200 (NEW)

SX Crew Cab Ute 4×2 Auto (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $44,200

LS-U Crew Cab Ute 4×2 Auto (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $53,000

4×4 Cab Chassis

SX Single Cab Chassis 4×4 Manual (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $42,200

SX Single Cab Chassis 4×4 Auto (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $44,200

SX Space Cab Chassis 4×4 Manual (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $45,700

SX Space Cab Chassis 4×4 Auto (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $47,700

SX Crew Cab Chassis 4×4 Manual (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $48,700

SX Crew Cab Chassis 4×4 Auto (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $50,700

LS-M Crew Cab Chassis 4×4 Auto (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $53,800

LS-U Crew Cab Chassis 4×4 Auto (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $59,500

4×4 Ute

SX Crew Cab Ute 4×4 Auto (1.9-litre turbo-diesel) – $50,200 (NEW)

SX Crew Cab Ute 4×4 Auto (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $52,200

LS-M Crew Cab Ute 4×4 Manual (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $53,300

LS-M Crew Cab Ute 4×4 Auto (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $55,300

LS-U Space Cab Ute 4×4 Auto (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $58,000

LS-U Crew Cab Ute 4×4 Manual (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $59,000

LS-U Crew Cab Ute 4×4 Auto (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $61,000

LS-U+ Crew Cab Ute 4×4 Auto (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $63,500

X-TERRAIN 4×4 Auto (3.0-litre turbo-diesel) – $67,500 ($64,990 special drive-away price)