Jaguar gives F-PACE P400e PHEV 20% more range for MY2024 update

Jaguar has given its F-PACE SUV a considerable upgrade for the MY2024 update, with the P400e PHEV gaining a 20 per cent range increase, and upgraded tech and some added equipment.

Headlining the update is an upgraded 19.2kWh battery pack that gives the P400e an all-electric driving range of 65km on the WLTP test cycle, an increase of 12km all up. Jaguar says the pack can be DC fast-charged to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes, while a full charge on a 7kW AC wall box takes two-and-a-half hours at home.

Jag also says that the lineup will be slimmed down and streamlined to make it a more simple choice, with the company eliminating non R-Dynamic variants while sweetening the deal with some added features as standard.

The company says that all variants now receive a TFT driver display as standard, with wheel sizes starting at 19 inches, while the Pivi Pro infotainment system has been fitted with Alexa voice controls, what3words navigation and both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

So far, the announcement has come from Jaguar’s global department, with the company yet to confirm if the Australian market will see similar updates in the near future. We’ll be sure to report back when we know more. Jaguar’s managing director, Philip Koehn, said:

“By increasing the range of the P400e plug-in electric hybrid by more than 20 per cent, it becomes an even more attractive combination of performance, efficiency and zero-tailpipe emissions driving capability.”

The P400e consists of a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder paired with an electric motor assist system. Combined, the complete package develops 297kW (400PS) and 640Nm, offering a 0-100km/h time of just 5.3 seconds. This powertrain is not currently available in Australia. Jaguar is planning to go all-electric for its entire range from 2025, globally.