New Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Launches with 544kW/950Nm

Porsche has lifted the veil on its latest version of the Cayenne hybrid, with the introduction of the new Turbo E-Hybrid wagon and coupe, both of which come packing a 544kW punch from a V8 plug-in hybrid masterpiece of engineering.

Porsche says that its 4.0-litre V8 plug-in hybrid arrangement in the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid now produces 44kW/50Nm more than the previous Turbo S E-hybrid, with combined outputs standing at 544kW of power and 950Nm of torque.

In terms of electric hardware, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid picks up a more powerful 130kW electric motor and a larger 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is said to offer up to 82km of all-electric driving range.

The end result is a 295km/h top speed mark and a 0-100km/h sprint of 3.7 seconds, dropping one-tenth of a second from the previous Cayenne plug-in hybrid.

Underneath, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid comes riding on a set of 22-inch alloys, and receives Porsche’s dual-chamber adaptive air suspension package, as well as an updated torque vectoring system as standard, while rear-axle steering is an optional extra.

Standard equipment lists for the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid include four-zone climate control, Matrix LED headlights, 18-way power-adjustable sport seats, adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera and a digital instrument cluster.

Prices for the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid stand at $288,400 for the wagon variant, while the coupe is priced at $297,200 before on-road costs.

That positions the wagon at a significant $77,800 less than the current Cayenne range-topper, the GT Turbo, though the entry-level PHEV is priced at a $107,400 premium over the Cayenne S.

The first deliveries are expected to arrive here in Australia before the end of the year.