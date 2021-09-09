2021 Subaru Outback, Toyota Mirai score 5-star ANCAP rating

Following assessment of crash test data recently compiled by the Euro NCAP division, ANCAP has handed out a full five-star safety rating for the all-new 2021 Subaru Outback and Toyota Mirai hydrogen sedan.

The Outback, which has long-been a high-scorer in ANCAP tests, received very scores in most areas. Particularly in the area of safety assist technologies, where it earned a record 96 per cent.

In other areas, the Outback received a score of 88 per cent for adult occupant protection, and 91 per cent for child occupant protection. Even pedestrians are treated with care, with a score of 84 per cent for vulnerable road user protection. Speaking about the results, ANCAP CEO, Carla Hoorweg, said:

“The Subaru Outback has comprehensively impressed, achieving the highest scores we’ve seen so far when testing to our current protocols.”

As for the Toyota Mirai, this is an interesting one as it is one of only a few hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in Australia at the moment. Hoorweg said: “The results achieved by the Toyota Mirai are to be commended, showing safety and environmental benefits can and should go hand-in-hand.”

The Mirai received a score of 88 per cent for adult occupant protection, 87 per cent for child occupant protection, and 83 per cent for its on-board safety assist systems. In the area of vulnerable road user protection, the innovative car received a score of 80 per cent.

These five-star ratings are applied to all variants of the new Outback built from December 2020, and the single variant of the Mirai. See the videos below for how they performed, or if you simply enjoy watching slow-mo crash footage.