2022 Land Rover Defender 90 P400 review (video)

The legendary Land Rover Defender is back in its purest form – the ‘90’ 3-door short wheelbase. Catapulted into the 21st century with loads of off-road and safety tech, it still retains its rugged capabilities and iconic silhouette.

The Defender was originally developed as a British equivalent to the American Jeep during the second world war. Even though not one part is carried over from the original Defender, Land Rover assures us that it is still designed with ruggedness and off-road ability as its focus.

As usual from Land Rover, the lineup of the 90 is generous. There are five variants and four engines to choose from. The base Defender 90 and S come with a 2.0L four-cylinder P300 petrol engine that rocks out 221kW and 400Nm of torque. The S can also be had with a D250 3.0L straight-six diesel engine that produces 183kW and 570Nm. Then the SE and X are paired with a P400 3.0L straight-six petrol engine that belts out 294kW and 550Nm. At the top of the food chain is the V8, which is fitted with a 5.0L supercharged V8 petrol engine that produces 386kW and 625Nm.

All models get an eight-speed automatic transmission and constant four-wheel drive with dual-range function. No manuals are to be seen.

Prices span across a huge range from $80,540 to $215,480 (excluding on-road costs). Here, we’re testing the SE with the P400 engine. The price for it kicks off from $108,861 (a recent price change up from $105,690). Let’s hop in.

2022 Land Rover Defender 90 P400 – THE SPECS

Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbo (including e-turbo) inline-six

Output: 294kW@6500rpm / 550Nm@9000rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Drive type: Four-wheel drive

Wheels: F & R: 20×8.5, 255/60

ANCAP: Not tested

Tare weight: 2118kg

Power-to-weight: 7.20:1 (kg:kW)

Official fuel economy: 9.9L/100km

Economy during test: 11.7L/100km

Fuel capacity/Type: 90L/95 RON

Power efficiency: 29.69kW:L/100km

0-60km/h: 3.05 seconds*

0-100km/h: 6.37 seconds*

60-110km/h: 4.20 seconds*

1/4 mile: 14.38 seconds at 161.0km/h*

Max acceleration: 0.854g

100-0km/h braking: 3.46 seconds at 44.05 metres*

Max deceleration: -1.218g

Decibel at idle: 49*

Peak decibel at 60-100km/h: 85*

Priced from: $105,690

* Figures as tested by PerformanceDrive on the day. Factory claims may be different

2022 Land Rover Defender 90 P400 – THE PACKAGE

Land Rover has got it just right with the external design of the new Defender. The uniquely boxy and simplistic shape of the original has been brilliantly modernised with smoothed edges, without losing those iconic legacy design elements. It still has flat surfaces and a fully vertical rear end with separated taillights.

Only now the rear lights are more Lego-like three dimensional units and feature crisp LEDs within. We love how the front LED daytime running lights are encased with dark surrounds, which exacerbates the circular shape of the inner light – just like the circular headlamps of the old Defender. There are also many rugged elements, like unpainted lower skirts all around (optioned in gloss black as tested), optional checker-plate bonnet panels, and a brushed silver look lower front apron. The overall tall and high-riding stance also continues.

Hopping up inside and the new Defender is worlds apart from the old model. It is in line with the modernness of other Land Rovers, but with more emphasis on a simplistic and brute theme. There is not too much prestige and elegance going on – and that’s the way it should be for this vehicle style.

The dashboard and door trim consists of linear, rounded-edge shapes. A huge and handy shelf dominates the dash with the ‘Defender’ logo embossed on the back. A massive high-res 11.4-inch ‘floating’ touch-screen sits over the top of the shelf and looks like a tablet. We also admire the rugged look and feel of the powder-coated inner steering wheel and inlays.

Obviously, space is cut short for the Defender 90. But not in the front row. The second row and the boot have been reduced to give a compact option and better off-road acrobatic skills – especially improving the brake-over angle. It’s still a comfortable space to play with in the front or rear for four adults or five adults on shorter trips; just mildly inconvenient to leaver the front seats forward to climb into the rear. There are cup/bottle holders and rear climate vents, as well as dual USB-C ports.

Boot space is reduced to 397 litres compared with 1075 litres in the 110 5-door version. It grows to 1563 litres when the rear seats are laid down. Though, the seats don’t fold to create a flat floor – there is a large step – which can be annoying when sliding items in and out.

In terms of tech, Land Rover’s latest Pivi Pro operating system runs that tablet-style centre touch-screen and a 7.0-inch instrument cluster screen with analogue dials on either side. You can opt for a fully digital 12.3-inch driver display at no cost in the SE. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay also work with the multimedia system. It’s a superb screen with good menu layout and loads of apps, including interesting off-road functions (including activation for the rear and centre diff locks). The SE spec is fitted with a brilliant 400-Watt Meridian 11-speaker sound system with subwoofer.

There is also a suite of important safety tech. All Defenders score forward and reverse collision mitigation with pedestrian avoidance, blind-spot sensors, a 3D surround camera with forward driving view, tow hitch assist and a unique ‘ClearSight’ ground view camera (terrific to assist with dodging hairy off-road obstacles). Side door exit monitor, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping aid, road sign recognition, wade-sensing aid, and a driver condition monitor are also part of the package, to name a few.

A plethora of choices are available when it comes to customisations, colours, and features – many of which will send your final bill north quickly. Some should be included as standard in our opinion, while others can result in a very exclusive and attractive package. For example, a leather-bound gear leaver and steering wheel, three-zone climate control, and head-up display are all optional extras.

Unfortunately, some off-road specialties also don’t come standard in the first three trim levels – the base, S and SE. You need to pay more to get an off-road pack, which gives you an electronic active differential with torque vectoring by braking. The same goes with electronic air suspension and adaptive dynamics. Otherwise, you get coil spring suspension, all-wheel drive with terrain response, and a twin-speed transfer box for low range gearing.

Warranty is offered for an impressive five years and unlimited kilometres, and free road-side assistance for the same length of time. You can also pre-purchase a five-year, 102,000km (whichever occurs first) service plan for $2250.

2022 Land Rover Defender 90 P400 – THE DRIVE

Among the many engines available, we have the ‘Ingenium’ 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine running mild-hybrid technology. With help from a conventional turbocharger and an additional electronic turbo/supercharger, a monstrous 294kW and 550Nm are enviable. Almost uncanny for this hardcore 4×4 market segment.

Usually, off-road-oriented SUVs go well with plenty of low-down torque and less power to get you out of boggy situations. But the power here, well, we won’t say no! These outputs are enough to throw your head into the seat without hesitancy. The 0-100km acceleration sprint is officially achieved in 6.0-seconds – oodles faster than many other SUVs in the same segment. We timed the sprint in 6.37 seconds using a Vbox.

On the road, your imagination is its limit as it pulls up any hill you throw at it with ease. The only aspect that might slow you down is its dynamic makeup. Having a short wheelbase and raised ground clearance naturally creates a higher centre of gravity as weight is spread out over a smaller area. This results in some body sway when being energetically driven. To help eliminate a topsy-turvy feel, the steering wheel requires more rotations than the average car to direct. In turn, it won’t manoeuvre like a sports car. And you shouldn’t expect it to.

Instead, the Defender 90’s best foot forward is exhibited off road. To start with, it has a front and rear overhang of just 845mm and 891mm respectively. A break-over angle of 25 degrees means any short and steep mounds are easily conquerable. In comparison, the tiny Suzuki Jimny has a break-over angle of 28 degrees.

The Defender also has an impressive approach angle of 31.5 degrees (37.5 degrees with air suspension), and a steep departure angle of 37.9 degrees (40 degrees with air suspension). Ground clearance also increases from 225mm to 291mm with the air suspension option fully raised – a must-tick option for adventurous types.

There is an array of driving modes that can be selected via the Terrain Response programming, which includes Mud-Ruts, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Comfort, Sand, Eco, and Rock Crawl modes. Also built into all modes are assistants like Hill Launch Assist, Low Traction Launch, Roll Stability Control, Cornering Brake Control, and Trailer Stability Assist.

During our off-road testing, it exhibited an almost limitless feel. The clearances provide way more capability than you might initially consider – we often stepped out to check on certain areas before proceeding and the bodywork was nowhere near the terrain. The all-terrain tyres give extra traction and confidence, too.

The eight-speed auto doesn’t feel as smooth as its luxury-focused counterparts. Instead, the torquey gearing and solid shift action seems more heavy-duty. You find the engine spinning up to 3000RPM more often, too. But it doesn’t really need to with all of that torque – great for some off-road conditions though, such as sand.

Fuel consumption is not a strongpoint for the Defender P400. Its official average is 9.9L/100km. A mixture of highway, off-road and city driving gave our testing a higher average of 11.7L/100km. Even with the short wheelbase, weighing a hefty 2118kg (tare) doesn’t help its case. Though, you must consider the amount of power the engine generates – it is very powerful. There is always the more economical diesel options you can choose.

The Defender is a strong performer for towing. Up there with the kings, in fact. It can pull up to 3500kg (braked), and the impressive gross combination mass of 6470kg means you still have plenty of capacity leftover even with a big trailer/caravan hooked up (852kg left with a 3500kg trailer). This is not the case in some popular 4×4 utes on the market at the moment, which just scrape in.

2022 Land Rover Defender 90 P400 – THE VIDEO

2022 Land Rover Defender 90 P400 – THE VERDICT

Leveraging the heritage of the old Defender has been excellently executed in 2022. The unique design and rugged nature carry over brilliantly. Even the short wheelbase version has not been forgotten. And we love that. Then important tech and loads of grunt have been added to the formula as a bonus.

With its unique dimensions and 4×4 credentials, the Defender is one of the most capable off-roaders you can buy. And thanks to the highly customisable avenues you can go down, this new model can also be a very exclusive set of wheels. We love how you can make your Defender look different to your neighbour’s.

Our test SE P400 was fitted with the optional air suspension package. We think this extra is well worth it. Even if you think you will use your Defender predominately in urban settings (and inevitably, most drivers will), it offers the best of both worlds; comfort on the tarmac and off-road capability and extra clearance in the bush.

PROS:

– Highly capable off-road credentials

– Smooth and high-output P400 powertrain, rarely seen in rugged 4x4s

– External design charmingly follows in the footsteps of the iconic nameplate

– Sheer customisation, trim levels, and powertrains to choose from is unbeatable

– Practical and everyday-liveable interior



CONS:

– Although an attraction for many, options list can be overwhelming (some items should be standard too)

– Fuel consumption isn’t as good as ‘mild-hybrid’ tech suggests

