Nissan Australia announces details for 2022 Qashqai, arrives Q1

Nissan has confirmed it will launch the all-new 2022 Qashqai here in Australia in four variant levels, while announcing the addition of a hybrid e-POWER model for the first time. The SUV is set to arrive locally early next year.

While we’re not sure of the pricing details just yet, Nissan has released a key list of specifications and features for the Qashqai, which rides on the greater group’s new CMF-C platform. This chassis is said to deliver 48 per cent added stiffness, while reducing the weight of the bodyshell by 60kg. The upgraded multi-link suspension over the rear is said to offer a far superior ride compared to its replacement as well.

The 2022 Qashqai measures in at 4425mm long, 1625mm high, 1835mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2665mm, making the latest generation, and considerably larger than the outgoing model; 4394mm, 1595mm, 1806mm, and 2646mm, respectively. Boot space has grown by over 50 litres, up from 430L in the outgoing model.

In terms of powertrains, Nissan says the Qashqai will be launched with a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 110kW/250Nm, replacing the outgoing 2.0-litre petrol’s 106kW/200Nm output. Power is sent to the wheels via a CVT automatic, with the powertrain offering a fuel consumption average of 6.9L/100km. Nissan has also confirmed that this petrol engine will be joined by a new e-POWER hybrid powertrain in late 2022.

The Qashqai lineup kicks off in the form of the ST variant, which features 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and daytime running lamps, a rear spoiler and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is paired with a six-speaker stereo system.

Moving to the Qashqai ST+ adds a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, automatic wipers, and an upgraded 9.0-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone support and an around-view monitor with moving object detection.

The range then moves to the Qashqai ST-L, which adds LED turn signals, adaptive headlights, roof rails, privacy glass, heated leather seats, wireless smartphone charging and dual-zone climate control, as well as an upgraded ProPILOT automatic cruise control system.

Finally, the range-topping Qashqai Ti receives a panoramic glass sunroof, an upgraded 10.8-inch head-up display, 12.3-inch TFT display, 10-speaker BOSE sound system, quilted leather upholstery with massaging front seats, an electric sunshade, unique rear bumper design, black headliner and ambient lighting package.

All 2022 Qashqai models will come packed with a full suite of safety kit, including intelligent cruise control, front and rear autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning with departure prevention, as well as a rear-view camera with front- and rear-mounted parking sensors.

The local division says customers can register their interest for the all-new Qashqai as soon as this month, with deliveries commencing in early 2022, as mentioned. Nissan Australia managing director, Adam Paterson, said:

“The new Qashqai is the perfect example of style meeting substance, from its sleek exterior design and premium cabin to its advanced safety equipment and powerful yet efficient engine options. Bigger, smarter, safer, and more spacious, the new Qashqai is everything our customers are looking for in their next SUV, all wrapped in a stylish and well-equipped package, across the range.”