2021 Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman GTS, GT4 get PDK auto option

A dual-clutch automatic transmission is now available on the flagship Porsche 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster models for 2021, including the GTS and hardcore GT4 variants with the 4.0 flat-six engine.

These have only been available with a six-speed manual, which is obviously the more engaging and driver-involved option. However, with the super-fast gear changes of Porsche’s PDK dual-clutch unit the sports cars offer improved performance and acceleration. The auto option also opens up their market reach.

Both the GTS and GT4 use a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine. In the GTS the power is rated at 294kW while the Spyder/GT4 is rated at 309kW. Hooked up with the new PDK option, Porsche says 0-100km/h in the Spyder and Cayman GT4 is slashed from 4.4 seconds with the manual to just 3.9 seconds.

Likewise, the Boxster GTS (which previously came with a 2.5-litre turbo four-cylinder) and the Cayman GTS see their 0-100km/h times cut down from 4.5 seconds to 4.0 seconds. The Spyder and Cayman GT4 also cover 0-200km/h in a claimed 13.4 seconds, while the GTS models do it in 13.7 seconds.

Some of the praise for improved acceleration should be directed at the introduction of proper launch control with the PDK. This is part of the standard inclusion of the Sport Chrono package. The GT4 versions go a step further by including a mechanical locking differential at the back for improve traction and cornering.

Coinciding with the announcement of the PDK option, Porsche has also made some minor revisions for the 2021 model year. Race-Tex material replaces Alcantara, for example, offering a highly breathable structure and great support. A new Python Green colour has also been added to the GT4 lineup, while the Spyder is now available with the 20-inch ‘Aurum’ wheels previously reserved for the Cayman GT4.

Porsche Australia says the new versions are available to order now, with the first local deliveries scheduled to arrive from the first quarter of next year. See below for the starting prices (excluding on-road costs):

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 manual: $172,000

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 auto: $177,990

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 manual: $174,800

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 auto: $180,790

2021 Porsche 718 Spyder 4.0 manual: $196,800

2021 Porsche 718 Spyder 4.0 auto: $201,890

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 4.0 manual: $206,600

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 4.0 auto: $211,690