2024 Hyundai i30 Sedan N previewed with Elantra N facelift

Hyundai has taken to the Auto Shanghai event to unveil its facelifted 2024 i30 Sedan N, also known as the Elantra N and Avante N in overseas markets.

While the side profile remains relatively unchanged from the current model, with its sharp diagnoal body lines and sweeping roofline, the front fascia has received a major overhaul.

The facelift picks up a new front grille design with a redesigned set of headlights and the now-familiar horizontal light strip running across the width, like what we’ve seen on the Staria, new Sonata and upcoming Kona, complete with the trademark N division’ s red finish for the front splitter.

There’s also a set of redesigned 19-inch alloy wheels with black centre caps, with Hyundai sticking by the black rear wing and dual exhaust pipes at the back. Hyundai is yet to confirm any interior updates.

Sadly, Hyundai hasn’t given us any updates as to the powertrain, so we’re not sure if it’s got some incremental upgrades in mind, or if it’ll be sticking with the aggressive little 2.0-litre turbo. As a refresher, the current i30 Sedan N is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol producing 206kW and 393Nm, with the N Grin Shift mode offering a brief boost up to 213kW.

All that power tortures the front wheels via the choice of a six-speed manual and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, with the 0-100km/h sprint taking just in 5.3 seconds.

The 2024 i30 Sedan N is expected to land here in Australia by the end of the year, with pricing and specification details to be revealed closer to its launch.