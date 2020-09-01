2020 Suzuki Swift Series II now on sale in Australia

The 2020 Suzuki Swift Series II is now on sale in Australia, following the arrival of the spirited Swift Sport Series II a couple of months ago.

Three main variant lines make up the 2020 range, spanning from the GL Navigator (manual and auto), the GL Navigator Plus (auto only), to the top GLX Turbo (auto only).

Headlining the Series II refresh is the introduction of blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, heated door mirrors, and rear parking sensors, all now fitted as standard on the top two variants. These technologies give the compact car a boost in overall safety and help it remain competitive in its market segment.

All variants now come with a digital speedometer and auto-up power windows as well, while the entry GL Navigator adds rear speakers (already standard on upper models). All models continue with a 7.0-inch touch-screen media interface offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Some styling tweaks have been applied to the exterior to freshen up the look. There’s a new front bumper bar with updated detailing in the lower section, and a new grille layout which now includes a trim piece that runs across the centre. Alloy wheel designs have also been revised.

No changes are made to the powertrains. The two entry variants use a 1.2-litre four-cylinder that produces 66kW and 120Nm, while the top GLX Turbo gets a 1.0-litre turbo three-cylinder that generates 82kW and 160Nm.

All models continue to be covered by Suzuki’s five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, backed by capped-price servicing. Speaking about the new model, Suzuki Australia general manager for automobile, Michael Pachota, said,

“The launch of the new Suzuki Swift is a milestone for the light car segment, offering class leading value, advanced safety technology and a fun ride at a competitive price point.”

The new model is on sale now. Prices start from the following (drive-away):

2020 Suzuki Swift GL Navigator manual: $18,990

2020 Suzuki Swift GL Navigator auto: $19,990

2020 Suzuki Swift GL Navigator Plus auto: $21,490

2020 Suzuki Swift GLX Turbo auto: $25,290