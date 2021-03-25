Video: Mercedes-Benz says goodbye to dodgy valet parking

March 25, 2021
Cool Videos Feed, Interest, Mercedes-Benz

Have you ever had to hand over the keys to your pride and joy, and didn’t trust the valet whatsoever? Mercedes Benz has just released a funny clip promoting its new ‘future-ready’ technology that is packed into the next-generation S-Class; autonomous parking.

It’s a promotional clip with a twist; and you’d be hard-pressed guessing this is actually a Mercedes advertisement until you’re more than 90-seconds in.

Leading up to that, you’re introduced to three valets that have taken the words ‘free ride’ to the absolute extreme, doing everything from donuts, J-turns, handbrake parks and launching off a sizeable jump. With some brief appearances from some classic Mercedes blasts from the past, as well as a quick tease of a Ferrari 308 and Ford Mustang, we take our hat off to the creators for their originality.

At the base of it, Mercedes is promoting both the new S-Class, as well as the future-ready technology that will help with parking and summoning a vehicle in tight spaces.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

In reference to valet, Mercedes says that “these times might be over soon” thanks to the new S-Class. The driver of a new S-Class passes the three valets in question, and goes on to exit the car and park it using the Mercedes application.

In fact, Mercedes is so proud of its new raft of technologies that it closes the clip with narration stating that it is ready to go on public roads, but is simply waiting for regulations and infrastructure to catch up. Also pay close attention to some of the fine-print disclaimers that pop up, as they’re quite funny as well.

Tags

Related Articles

2021 Mercedes-Benz E 350 joins Australian lineup
2021 Mercedes-Benz E 350 joins Australian lineup
Mercedes-AMG A 45 S now available with Pirelli Trofeo R tyres
Mercedes-AMG A 45 S now available with Pirelli Trofeo R tyres
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class previews ground-breaking tech
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class previews ground-breaking tech
2022 Mercedes-Benz 'W206' C-Class Estate prototype spotted (video)
2022 Mercedes-Benz 'W206' C-Class Estate prototype spotted (video)

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.