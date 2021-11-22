Car News Diesel Mazda Turbo Utes and pickups

Mazda Australia confirms prices for 2022 BT-50, including new 1.9TD

Alexi Falson

Mazda Australia has confirmed pricing for its updated BT-50 range for the 2022 model year, with prices kicking off from $33,550 for the new entry-level XS 1.9TD grade.

MY2022 sees the introduction of the all-new XS grade for the BT-50 range in 4×2 single-cab chassis form, with the new entry-level trim also available in 4×2 or 4×4 dual-cab form. XS variants come riding on a set of 17-inch steel wheels, while the rest of the equipment list remains unchanged from the existing 3.0-litre XT lineup.

This means the XS comes packed with LED headlights, black cloth upholstery, air conditioning, cruise control (adaptive cruise for automatic models), as well as a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital radio, a reversing camera and a heap of safety equipment as standard.

The latest model year also sees the introduction of a new powertrain option for the BT-50; a 1.9-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder that produces 110kW and 350Nm, paired with a six-speed auto. This setup offers a braked towing capacity of 3000kg, rather than the 3500kg capacity of the 3.0-litre turbo-diesel version.

Finally, next year will also see the introduction of the first-ever SP grade for the BT-50 lineup, which receives a raft of sporty exterior touches and added equipment. It’s available in manual and auto, in 4×4 dual-cab pickup form.

Safety equipment as standard includes autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, hill descent control, lane departure warnings and prevention, rear cross-traffic alerts, emergency lane keeping and more.

Prices for the full 2022 Mazda BT-50 range can be found below, with indicated drive-away prices for ABN buyers only. The new range is scheduled to arrive in January.

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

See author's posts

