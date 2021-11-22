Mazda Australia confirms prices for 2022 BT-50, including new 1.9TD

Mazda Australia has confirmed pricing for its updated BT-50 range for the 2022 model year, with prices kicking off from $33,550 for the new entry-level XS 1.9TD grade.

MY2022 sees the introduction of the all-new XS grade for the BT-50 range in 4×2 single-cab chassis form, with the new entry-level trim also available in 4×2 or 4×4 dual-cab form. XS variants come riding on a set of 17-inch steel wheels, while the rest of the equipment list remains unchanged from the existing 3.0-litre XT lineup.

This means the XS comes packed with LED headlights, black cloth upholstery, air conditioning, cruise control (adaptive cruise for automatic models), as well as a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital radio, a reversing camera and a heap of safety equipment as standard.

The latest model year also sees the introduction of a new powertrain option for the BT-50; a 1.9-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder that produces 110kW and 350Nm, paired with a six-speed auto. This setup offers a braked towing capacity of 3000kg, rather than the 3500kg capacity of the 3.0-litre turbo-diesel version.

Finally, next year will also see the introduction of the first-ever SP grade for the BT-50 lineup, which receives a raft of sporty exterior touches and added equipment. It’s available in manual and auto, in 4×4 dual-cab pickup form.

Safety equipment as standard includes autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, hill descent control, lane departure warnings and prevention, rear cross-traffic alerts, emergency lane keeping and more.

Prices for the full 2022 Mazda BT-50 range can be found below, with indicated drive-away prices for ABN buyers only. The new range is scheduled to arrive in January.