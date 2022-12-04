Mercedes-Benz Australia confirms $155,338 starting price for electric EQV van

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that its EQV fully electric people mover will be priced here in Australia from $155,338 (excluding on-roads), with the order books now open.

The EQV is being introduced to the Australian market in a single variant, which comes powered by an electric motor pushing out 150kW/365Nm, with power supplied by a 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Mercedes says this translates to a claimed range figure of 418km on the NEDC test cycle, and it consumes around 26.32kWh/100km.

The pack can be DC fast-charged at up to 110kW, bringing it from 10-80 per cent state of charge in 45 minutes, while a full charge at home with an 11kW charger takes 10 hours.

The EQV measures 5410mm long by 2249mm wide, and stands 1901mm high and has a wheelbase spanning 3200mm. It offers seating for up to seven people, with the boot measuring in at 1030L.

Standard equipment for the EQV includes a set of 18-inch black alloy wheels, air suspension, powered sliding doors and boot, adaptive cruise control, surround-view camera, LED lights, a reversing camera with sensors, heated power-adjustable seats, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system powered by the MBUX operating system which is paired with a Burmester sound system.

As a no-cost option, Mercedes is happy to package the EQV with a set of four leather armchairs in the rear for those looking to use their EQV for the business of executive transfers.

Mercedes is also throwing in a one-year subscription to the Chargefox network, while the pack is covered by an eight-year/160,000km warranty and the rest of the EQV is covered by a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty. Service intervals are set at 12 months/40,000km.

The company says that it is now taking orders for the EQV electric people mover, with enough stock on hand to get deliveries started right away. Mercedes-Benz Vans Australia managing director, Diane Tarr, said:

“For large families or transfer operators, the EQV offers all the space and practicality they need, but with less impact on the environment, the potential to lower running costs and no compromise on luxury. This means that it offers all the typical qualities of the brand and category that our customers expect, whether as a family car or a shuttle vehicle.”