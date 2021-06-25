2021 Peugeot 2008 GT variant added to Australian range

June 25, 2021
A new mid-spec variant of the striking new 2021 Peugeot 2008 has been announced for Australia, called the 2008 GT. It blends the sporty looks of the flagship GT Sport while undercutting its price by about $5000.

The Peugeot 2008 GT slots between the existing Allure and the top GT Sport. It features the Allure’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine tune, developing 96kW and 230Nm, matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. If you want more oomph you’ll need the GT Sport, which produces 114kW and is paired with an eight-speed auto. All variants are front-wheel drive.

Acceleration across 0-100km/h is claimed in 9.3 seconds (8.7 in GT Sport), while the official combined cycle fuel consumption is 8.4L/100km (7.7L/100km in the GT Sport).

The GT showcases the sporty exterior package, with the ‘three-claw’ headlight design (not included on the Allure), door mirror LED indicators, gloss black window surrounds and badges, and the same rear spoiler, black roof, dark chrome front grille, and twin chrome exhaust tips as the top GT Sport. A set of unique 17-inch alloy wheels are also standard (GT Sport has 18s).

The new GT variant also comes with the larger 10-inch touch-screen media interface (Allure gets a 7.0-inch unit), with 3D satellite navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital radio, a wireless phone charger, and a 180-degree parking camera system.

Drivers are treated to Peugeot’s 3D i-Cockpit instrument cluster. The high-mounted cluster doubles as a head-up display, and features configurable display menus and themes and selectable colours. There’s also a small sports steering wheel to play with. Speaking about the new variant, Kate Gillis, Peugeot Australia general manager, said:

“A welcomed addition to the Peugeot 2008 range, the mid-level GT variant provides us with the opportunity to further expand upon the success of our small SUV in the Australian market. At the time of launch we knew that the Peugeot 2008 would bring a fresh perspective to the competitive segment, particularly with its innovative design and impressive technology, and that remains true today.”

The new variant is on sale now priced from $38,990. This price point is neatly positioned between the $34,990 Allure, and the $43,990 GT Sport (all excluding on-road costs).

