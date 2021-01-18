New-look 2021 Honda Odyssey on sale in Australia from $44,250

January 18, 2021
MPV buyers will be interested to hear the 2021 Honda Odyssey refresh has just been announced for Australia, with the launch of new Vi L7 and Vi LX7 trim grades.

The 2021 Honda Odyssey is described as a major upgrade over the previous model. For starters, the exterior takes on a crisp new design. At the front you’ll notice the squarer and more upright face incorporating a fresh hexagonal grille, a more conventional headlight design than before, and a longer bonnet. The rear also receives rounded taillights and a fashionable full-width trim piece.

Just the two new variant levels are hitting the local market, replacing the VTi and VTi-L grades. They feature a seven-seat cabin configuration with captain’s chairs for the second row, two ISOFIX points, leather trim, power sliding doors on both sides, and LED headlights, blind-spot warning, and rear cross-traffic alert as standard.

Both versions come with a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder VTEC engine that produces 129kW and 225Nm. This is matched to a CVT auto transmission with “G-design Shift” and paddle shifters. Fuel consumption on the combined cycle is rated at 8.0L/100km for both grades, up from 7.6L/100km in the previous VTi and 7.8L/100km in the previous VTi-L.

To help ensure optimum safety, the Honda Sensing technology suite comes standard on both grades. It includes autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and road departure mitigation. Front, side, and full-curtain airbags are also standard for all three rows.

Up on the dash is an 8.0-inch touch-screen media interface equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with the top LX7 grade adding Garmin sat-nav with SUNA live traffic updates. Tunes are played through a standard six-speaker sound system on both grades, and there are two USB ports. Speaking about the new model, Robert Thorp, general manager for product and communications at Honda Australia, said:

“When it came time to purchase a new vehicle to transport their family, since 2012 more private buyers have chosen the Honda Odyssey than any other people mover. With the introduction of the updated 2021 Year Model, the Odyssey range now offers more comfort, convenience and innovative technology features than ever before – it is a first class people mover designed to suit the needs of family car buyers.”

Odyssey sales have been on the decline in Australia in recent years, with 1091 sales during 2020 down 35.2 per cent on the 1684 units sold in 2019, according to VFACTS figures. Honda sold 1895 units in 2018 and 2184 units in 2017. The segment overall reported a 42.8 per cent downturn in 2020 from 2019. This is perhaps due to the influx of seven-seat SUVs that have hit the market over the past five or so years.

The new model officially goes on sale in Australia today. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2021 Honda Odyssey Vi L7: $44,250
2021 Honda Odyssey Vi LX7: $51,150

