Volvo confirms next-gen XC90 will be fully electric, debuts 20222

June 25, 2021
Car News, Electric, SUV, Volvo

Volvo has confirmed an all-electric successor to the XC90 SUV is set to debut in 2022. Aside from switching to all-electric power for the first time, the large SUV will show off a heap of new state-of-the-art safety technologies.

Just days after detailing its new partnership with Northvolt, which will see a new battery factory and development hub being set up in Europe, Volvo says the next-generation flagship SUV will be fully electric. It’ll be joined later by the next-gen XC60, which has also been confirmed to be a fully electric model.

While we don’t have too many details to report on just yet, Volvo says the XC90’s array of LiDAR sensors and autonomous driving systems will be powered by NVIDIA DRIVE Orin microchips to deliver the archetypally-Volvo high standard of safety. Data taken from the sensors will be crunched by an artificial intelligence system, which will offer autonomous driving features.

Packed with a back-up system for steering and braking, Volvo says its Highway Pilot autonomous driving feature will be activated in certain driving situations and geographic locations, when it is formally verified as safe and legally allowed. Volvo says its new safety systems will help to reduce overall collision rates, with technology updates issued wirelessly over the air. The company also hopes that its safety technology will reduce insurance premiums.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

“In our ambition to deliver ever safer cars, our long-term aim is to achieve zero collisions and avoid crashes altogether,” says Henrick Green, Volvo’s CTO. “As we improve our safety technology continuously through updates over the air, we expect collisions to become increasingly rare and hope to save more lives.”

The company says that more tech details will be made public at its Volvo Cars Tech Moment event on June 30.

Tags

Related Articles

Volvo partners with Northvolt, next-gen XC60 EV confirmed
Volvo partners with Northvolt, next-gen XC60 EV confirmed
Volvo now developing its own electric motors in-house
Volvo now developing its own electric motors in-house
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan previewed, EQA debuts January 20
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan previewed, EQA debuts January 20
Volvo global sales up 43% in May, up 49.9% year-to-date
Volvo global sales up 43% in May, up 49.9% year-to-date

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.