2021 Nissan X-Trail leaked online, shows fresh design

Images that appear to reveal the all-new 2021 Nissan X-Trail (called the Rogue overseas) have surfaced online, potentially revealing the fresh design inside and out.

We’re not completely sure of the origin of the images so we can’t say for sure if they are legitimate or not. But they certainly look real, like they come from some kind of brochure or something, as they do show all of the important areas and angles that Nissan would want to exhibit.

At the front the 2021 X-Trail appears to take on a similar design as those patent images we saw a couple of weeks ago. Nissan has gone for a split headlight system, while a large interpretation of its V-motion grille is implanted in between.

Along the sides there are some thicker black plastic wheel arch moulds to give it a more robust look compared with the cleaner-shaven current model. And then around at the back are some similar taillights to the current model actually, but with a completely reshaped tailgate and multi-textured rear bumper bar.

It looks like Nissan is finally updating the interior of the X-Trail, with this example showcasing plenty of luxury inspiration. There’s a nice new touch-screen embedded atop the dash, with a fully digital instrument cluster for the driver. Both of these areas have been quite outdated up until now.

This example is likely the flagship model as there’s diamond-stitching for the leather seats, and an interesting two-tone dash with brown used for the upper section. A new centre console appears to use piano black trim for that classy look, with a new gear selector and drive mode dial, and potentially a wireless phone charger at the front.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know anything about the technical details, such as the engine options. The existing 2.5-litre petrol might continue on, however, there have been rumours of a new 2.0-litre turbo being introduced as well as an updated hybrid. We’ll have to wait and see to know for sure.

It’s understood the next-gen model will be underpinned by a new platform jointly developed by Renault and Mitsubishi. This should bring in improvements to cabin space, along with driving dynamics and efficiency.

If these are genuine leaked images we’d anticipate an official debut very soon. Earlier reports suggested Nissan was planning a launch for the northern autumn (our spring).