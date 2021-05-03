2021 Nissan LEAF e+ now on sale in Australia from $60,490

May 3, 2021
Car News, Electric, Nissan

Nissan Australia has updated its fully electric LEAF for 2021, adding a new e+ variant. It promises more range, more power, and increased performance.

The LEAF e+ sits atop the standard LEAF within Nissan’s lineup. The larger battery pack, which has increased from 40kWh in the base model to 62kWh in the e+, makes it not only Nissan’s most range-capable offering, but also one of the fastest.

At full power the EV unleashes a 160kW punch and 340Nm of torque (up from 110kW/320Nm in the standard model). This is enough to cover 0-100km/h in just 6.9 seconds, while offering a real-world WLTP range of 385km on a single charge (115km more than the base model).

Engineers have managed to improve the LEAF’s 80-120km/h acceleration by more than 13 per cent, and increased its top speed by more than 10 per cent, to 158km/h.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Nissan says that thanks to its new battery design, engineers were able to fit the e+ with a larger battery pack without having to make sacrifices to the overall size and practicality. The company also says that while the base LEAF model is packed with a 50kW DC fast-charger, the e+ is capable of charging at up to 100kW, translating to 20-80 per cent charge status in 45 minutes, while the base model takes around an hour.

The company is also proud of the fact that the LEAF e+ is capable of bi-directional charging, meaning it can provide electricity to run accessories. Stephen Lester, Nissan Australia’s managing director, said:

“The Nissan LEAF is one of the world’s most popular electric vehicles, the new LEAF e+ will only further that appeal by delivering more of what our customers love about their EV. With more power, more range and more performance, as well as full bi-directional charging capability, the e+ is simply more LEAF, and helps ensure there really is an EV to suit every need in Australia.”

The 2021 LEAF e+ is priced from $60,490, while the base model stands at $49,990 (before on-road costs).

Tags
,

Related Articles

2021 Nissan Qashqai previewed, gets range-extender EV option
2021 Nissan Qashqai previewed, gets range-extender EV option
2021 MG ZS EV launches in Australia, priced from $40,990
2021 MG ZS EV launches in Australia, priced from $40,990
2021 Nissan Qashqai debuts with e-Power, gets CMF-C platform
2021 Nissan Qashqai debuts with e-Power, gets CMF-C platform
New-look 2021 Nissan Navara now on sale in Australia
New-look 2021 Nissan Navara now on sale in Australia

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.