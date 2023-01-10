Hyundai Australia announces 250 additional IONIQ 5 units

Hyundai has announced the single-biggest IONIQ 5 allocation release since the electric vehicle arrived in Australia in 2021, with the company confirming 250 units will be available for pre-order on its website from January 19.

The release of 250 units for the Australian market marks the first time the IONIQ 5 will be available in every state and territory here in Australia, with Northern Territory receiving its first batch of the battery-electric crossover.

Hyundai says the drop includes, for the first time in Australia, the range-topping Epiq variant as part of the 2023 update, which receives a 77.4kWh battery pack (up from 72.6kWh) as well as a panoramic sunroof and a set of cameras replacing traditional side mirrors.

Of the 250 units, Hyundai is splitting the drop into 44 examples of the Dynamiq 2WD, 143 of the mid-spec Techniq AWD, and 63 units of the range-topping Epiq AWD.

Hyundai also says that its Australian allocation includes units that are either already in production or on their way to Australia from the factory floor, and expects deliveries to take no more than 12 weeks.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on the IONIQ 5, be sure to check Hyundai’s website at 1pm (AEDT) on Thursday, January 19.

In all of 2022 the local arm delivered 756 examples of the IONIQ 5 to customers, along side 1096 units of the Kona Electric and 580 units of the IONIQ EV sedan. That’s 2432 EVs in total, out of 73,345 total new vehicle sales (according to VFACTS). Sales are up 0.6 per cent for the brand compared with 2021.