2021 Hyundai i30 hatch now on sale in Australia

Details of the 2021 Hyundai i30 hatch have been announced for Australia. The new model, which is on sale now, showcases updated styling, more advanced safety tech, and a boost in equipment and overall value.

Four main variants are being pitched, from the i30, i30 Active, Elite, to the top N Line (plus N Line Premium). The first three are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 120kW and 203Nm. This can be matched to either a six-speed manual or auto in the base model, while all others are auto only.

Stepping up to the N Line sees the 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder carry over from before. It produces 150kW and 265Nm, and can be had with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch auto. This powertrain is only available with the N Line and N Line Premium.

As revealed in February, the 2021 i30 receives a neat styling update. At the front you’ll notice the new, more angular headlights with a fresh daytime running light sequence, and a new grille in the middle. Around at the back, the bumper bar is revised and the reflectors are positioned lower down to enhance the sense of width. It’s all designed around Hyundai’s latest “Sensuous Sportiness” language.

All models now come with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear selector as standard, and there’s an electronic park brake and rear climate vents across the board. Moving up to the Active brings in a leather interior and 17-inch alloy wheels, while the Elite adds a new 10.25-inch touch-screen and Infinity premium sound system.

Hyundai’s SmartSense safety suite is standard on all models, although the Elite adds blind-spot collision warning and rear cross-traffic warning. The standard package includes driver attention warning, high-beam assist, lane-keeping assist with lane tracing, as well as smart cruise control with stop and go functionality on automatic models. Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection is also included.

At the of the range, the N Line comes with a bespoke bodykit for the exterior as well as various sporty appointments for the interior. Wireless phone charging and dual-zone climate control are included, and LED headlights and taillights. The N Line Premium adds the 10.25-inch touch-screen and Infinity audio system, with heated and cooled front seats.

The new model is on sale now from the following prices (excludes on-road costs):

2021 Hyundai i30 2.0 manual: $23,420

2021 Hyundai i30 2.0 auto: $25,420

2021 Hyundai i30 Active 2.0 auto: $26,920

2021 Hyundai i30 Elite 2.0 auto: $30,220

2021 Hyundai i30 N Line 1.6T manual: $29,420

2021 Hyundai i30 N Line 1.6T DCT: $31,420

2021 Hyundai i30 N Line Premium 1.6T manual: $34,220

2021 Hyundai i30 N Line Premium 1.6T DCT: $36,220