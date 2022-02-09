2022 World Car of the Year finalists revealed

The finalists of the 2022 World Car of the Year awards have been published with more than a few surprise entrants, with the winner set to be revealed at the New York International Auto Show in August.

The group has settled on a top 10 for the World Car of the Year segment, as well as finalists for a series of categories, including the best urban car, luxury car, performance car and the World Car Design of the Year award.

Finalists for the overall 2022 World Car of the Year category include, in alphabetical order:

The 2022 World Car of the Year awards will also feature an all-new segment of the 2022 World Electric Vehicle of the Year. Nominees for the EV segment include, with a noticeable absence of any Tesla models from the list:

Audi e-tron GT

BMW iX

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Finalists in the running for the 2022 World Urban Car of the Year include mainly pokey little SUVs and crossovers, designed for adventurous city-living. The finalists include:

Dacia Sandero

Opel Mokka

Renault Kiger

Toyota Yaris Cross

Volkswagen Tiguan.

In terms of high-priced and high-end luxury vehicles, the finalists for the 2022 World Luxury Car of the Year segment are narrowed down to the following:

Audi Q5 Sportback

BMW iX

Genesis GV70

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Volvo C4 Recharge

Finally, the fun-loving segment, the 2022 World Performance Car of the Year nominees include some very tantalising machines, narrowed down to:

The finalists have been nominated by a group of 102 automotive journalists from 33 countries around the globe, with each of the cars automatically in the running for the 2022 World Car Design of the Year as well.