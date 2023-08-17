Ford Attempts to Slash Wait Times with Three-Year Ship Lease

Ford has taken some major steps to cut down wait lists for its most popular vehicles, confirming it has signed a three-year lease for a 50,000 tonne cargo ship tasked with fast-tracking deliveries from Thailand.

The ship in question goes by the name of the Grand Quest, operated by Polaris Autoliners, who Ford has secured a deal with to help fast-track cargo over the next 36-months.

The cargo ship will be deployed on frequent runs between Australia and Ford’s Asian-Pacific manufacturing hub in Thailand, in an attempt to slash wait lists for the likes of the Ranger ute and the Everest SUV.

The Grand Quest is capable of squeezing 2600 vehicles aboard per journey, with Ford confirming it will also charter other ships to get more stock on Australian shores.

The company says it will also be transporting the Ranger and Everest in shipping containers to avoid port congestion and facilitate an easy unloading process.

“With the addition of the Grand Quest to our logistics supply chain, customers can buy a Ford Ranger or Everest knowing we’re doing all we can to deliver their vehicle as quickly as possible,” says Ford’s Ambrose Henderson.

“In a time of great logistical uncertainty, taking the initiative to lease our own ship gives Ford the ability to determine shipping routes and volumes by port, allowing us greater control in very challenging conditions,” Henderson added.