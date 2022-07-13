Toyota Kluger getting 2.4 turbo in Australia in 2023, replaces V6

Toyota has announced that its family-friendly Kluger range will gain a perky 2.4 turbo engine in Australia at the start of next year, alongside the introduction of Toyota’s new Connected Services suite.

The company says that a 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol will join the Kluger range in the first quarter of 2023, producing 198kW of power and 420Nm of torque.

The new engine – originally debuting in the Lexus NX 350 – will replace the outgoing 3.5-litre V6 petrol as the company hopes to reduce its overall emissions. The added bonus for customers is a boost in torque (outgoing V6 develops 218kW/350Nm).

Toyota says that the new powertrain will be offered in both front- and all-wheel-drive configurations as you move through the lineup, with power sent to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The updated engine will be offered in everything from the entry-level GX and GXL variants as well as the Grande, where it will be presented alongside the existing hybrid AWD fleet.

Key technology changes for the Kluger include a 7.0-inch multi-function display replacing the 4.2-inch unit on the entry-level GX, while the GXL and above receive an upgrade from their 8.0-inch multimedia screens to a 12.3-inch touch-screen.

Toyota says that prices and specs for the 2023 Kluger 2.4 turbo will be confirmed closer to its official launch here in Australia in the first quarter of next year.

It will coincide with the launch of Toyota’s latest Connected Services feature for the Kluger, including an onboard data communication module that offers stolen vehicle tracking, SOS emergency calls and automatic notifications in the event of an accident.