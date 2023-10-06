MY24 Mazda MX-5 Picks Up New Limited-Slip Differential & Headlights

Mazda has given us pricing details and our first peek at the updated MY24 Mazda MX-5 range, showcasing its minor styling refresh, added technology and the option of a new limited-slip differential for manual variants. The design has changed very little on the styling front, though there’s a redesigned set of slim LED headlights at the front with an integrated set of daytime running lamps, with a slight revision for the LED tail lights.

The major additions on offer in the MY24 MX-5 have been reserved for what’s lurking underneath, and we’re not talking about the powertrain – because that’s the same old trusty 2.0-litre four-pot kicking out 135kW of power and 205Nm of torque. Instead, there’s a new track-inspired stability control system on offer in the range-topping GT RS said to only intervene in the event of “a hazardous spin” or when “the driver is unable to control” the MX-5.

Most notably, and in a nice little nod to manual enthusiasts, Mazda has added a new asymmetrical limited-slip differential that helps to increase turning stability when entering a corner, while the sharper throttle response makes it even livelier in the twisties. All MX-5 variants pick up a more precise tune for the steering rack, as well as the redesigned 8.8-inch infotainment display inside the cabin, which has been updated with Mazda’s Connect system – the first available in Australia.

New options for the interior include tan Nappa leather upholstery for the RF GT for the black convertible roof variant, as well as a new set of 17-inch alloy designs. The company says the MX-5 Roadster and RF will be hitting dealerships in the first quarter of 2024, with the Connected Services system coming online later in the year.

“It may be our most analogue-feeling car when it comes to dynamics, but the 2024 MX-5 also brings with it the latest connectivity and safety updates, ensuring the overall package is also at the cutting edge technologically,” says Mazda’s Vinesh Bhindi.

Full pricing for the 2024 Mazda MX-5 range can be found below.

MX-5 Roadster Manual: $41,370

MX-5 RF Manual: $46,100

MX-5 Roadster GT Manual: $48,490

MX-5 Roadster GT Automatic: $49,990

MX-5 Roadster GT RS: $51,490