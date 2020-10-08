Video: Porsche Taycan recharging, explained

October 8, 2020
Cool Videos Feed, Electric, Porsche

Porsche Australia will soon welcome the all-new Taycan into local showrooms, bringing fully electric power for the first time for the brand. Before it arrives though, the company has sent out an interesting video which explains some of the facts and figures around recharging.

The Taycan is Porsche’s first fully electric vehicle. It features an 800-volt electrical system and runs on a 79.2kW battery pack, or up to 93.4kWh with the optional Performance Plus system for the 4S. Going for the Turbo or Turbo S model automatically adds the larger capacity battery, with the Turbo developing up to 500kW, and the Turbo S belting out up to 560kW during overboost.

When it comes time to recharge, the Taycan is capable of running at up to 270kW. However, charging at this rate is only available through ultra-rapid charging stations. Using a 400V fast charger, the Taycan can utilise its on-board 150kW DC charger to automatically double the voltage.

As a result, charging using a 50kW, 400V fast charger can see the battery go from 5-80 per cent charge in around 1 hour and 33 minutes. Using a 150kW, 400V fast charger slashes the time to around 36 minutes. That’s if the temperatures and battery are all within the optimum status.

Check out the video below for an interesting and easy-to-digest explanation on how it all works. The Taycan is on sale in Australia now, priced from $191,000 (excluding on-road costs). First deliveries are scheduled to begin in December.

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Tags
,

Related Articles

Porsche Taycan now on sale in Australia, priced from $191,000Porsche Taycan now on sale in Australia, priced from $191,000 June 3, 2020
2020 Porsche Taycan 4S unveiled, new entry version2020 Porsche Taycan 4S unveiled, new entry version October 14, 2019
MY2021 Porsche Taycan update boosts tech, even quickerMY2021 Porsche Taycan update boosts tech, even quicker August 19, 2020
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo prototype spotted at Nurburgring (video)Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo prototype spotted at Nurburgring (video) September 7, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of Performance Drive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive