Video: Ken Block ‘Electrikhana’ debuts with all-electric Audi S1 Hoonitron

Ken Block and the Hoonigan team have released a brand new clip of the madman-in-chief tearing up the Las Vegas strip in his one-of-a-kind Audi S1 Hoonitron, that apparently chewed up 100 tyres in the process of filming.

We reported last year that Audi had officially signed Ken Block to the company’s electric mobility team and gifted the rally and gymkhana star his very own Audi S1 e-tron nicknamed the ‘Hoonitron’ that was inspired by the iconic Group B rally icon, the Quattro S1 E2.

That partnership is coming to fruition with the latest Electrikhana clip showcasing the Hoonitron drifting its way from an underground car park to the front plaza of the Paris Las Vegas casino and hitting the Las Vegas Boulevard for one of the biggest handbrake 180s we’ve ever seen.

For those wondering, the S1 Hoonitron rides on a carbon fibre chassis and is powered by a pair of electric motors pushing out an unknown power figure to all four wheels, with juice supplied by four battery packs. Oliver Hoffman, member of Audi’s board for technical development, said:

You can check out the full Electrikhana video by clicking play below.