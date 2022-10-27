Lotus Eletre electric SUV unveiled with impressive specs, arrives 2024

Lotus has released the full raft of specs and details of its first-ever SUV, named the Eletre, which is set to hit the road in 2024, with prices starting at the equivalent of $160,000 for European models.

Designed to take on other premium flagship SUVs like the Ferrari Purosange, Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga and the Tesla Model X, the Lotus Eletre will be offered to buyers in a three-model lineup. The range kicks off with the entry-level Eletre, rising to the Eletre S, and up to the flagship Eletre R that offers some seriously powerful outputs and hypercar-quick sprints.

Power in the base Eletre and Eletre S comes supplied by a pair of electric motors pushing out 450kW and 710Nm that offer up a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.5 seconds, with a claimed WLTP range figure of 600km from the 112kWh lithium-ion pack.

Stepping up to the range-topping Eletre R brings outputs to a massive 675kW of power and 985Nm of torque, which drops the 0-100km/h sprint to just 2.95 seconds (yes, in an SUV), alongside a range drop to 490km.

Lotus has been honing the Eletre’s high-performance nature on the Nurburgring, where the company says it has been tuning the launch control systems, active aerodynamic grille and rear wing, as well as the active anti-roll dampers.

Funnily enough, Lotus says that the time spent on the Nordschleife may well translate to an autonomous drive system that could, one day, take full control of the Eltre on the track.

The battery back is fitted with 800V architecture that can be DC fast-charged at up to 350kW, resulting in a 10-80 per cent charge in around 20 minutes with the right charger.

In terms of its size and stature, the Eletre measures in at 5103mm long, 2135mm wide (with electric mirrors), 1630mm tall and offers a wheelbase spanning 3019mm, with boot space figures sitting between 611L-688L. The length and width figures are greater than a Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series 4980mm long and 1980mm wide).

Inside, the cabin receives a massive glass roof, a spacious passenger environment and a massive 15.1-inch OLED display running Lotus’s latest Hyper operating system that is powered by two Wualcomm 8155 chips and the Unreal Engine for three-dimensional content.

Lotus is offering six choices of textiles, including a new synthetic leather that is 100 per cent recycled and said to be odour-free while lasting longer than standard leather.

Standard equipment for the entry-level Eletre includes a set of 22-inch forged wheels, matrix LED headlights, active aerodynamic front grille, air suspension, torque vectoring for the AWD system and a 15.1-inch OLED infotainment system.

Stepping up to the Eletre S adds an active aero rear wing, ambient lighting system, privacy glass, illuminated door sills and an upgraded 23-speaker KEF Reference sound system.

The range-topping Eletre R comes fitted with a dynamic handling package, carbon fibre upgrades, high-performance rubber, black wheels and a set of stainless-steel pedals.

Lotus is yet to confirm when we can expect to see the Eletre here in Australia, although a late-2024 arrival seems most likely. Prices are yet to be finalised for Australian models. However, UK prices can be found below as a reference, although these do not factor in luxury car tax and on-road costs.

Eletre: £89,500 (about AU$160,000)

Eletre S: £104,500 (about AU$187,000)

Electre R: £120,00 (about AU$215,000)