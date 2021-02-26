2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class on sale in Australia in March

Large ultra-luxury sedan buyers of Australia, all 638 of you according to 2020 VFACTS figures, you’ll be interested to hear the all-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been announced for Australia. It’s described as offering the “ultimate in automotive luxury”.

The 2021 S-Class was unveiled in September last year, arriving as the seventh-generation of the legendary S-Class series. As usual, it sets a number of world firsts, while raising the bar once again in terms of vehicle safety, luxury, and technology. It also gives us a preview of what is likely to trickle down to regular vehicles in the future.

In Australia just one variant is being launched, the S 450, in normal and long wheelbase (S 450L) forms. Power comes from a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol inline-six engine featuring mild-hybrid technology, including a 48V electric system, overall producing 270kW and 500Nm. 4Matic all-wheel drive is standard.

Across the standardised 0-100km/h sprint the big barge takes a claimed 5.1 seconds in both wheelbase forms, while fuel consumption on the official combined cycle is 8.2L/100km for the regular wheelbase and 8.4L/100km for the 450L.

As standard, the S 450 and 450L come with a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch OLED touch-screen media interface. These run on the MBUX infotainment system, equipped with Linguatronic voice command, NTG7 sat-nav, and connectivity via the Mercedes-Me app.

Passengers are treated to a high-end 15-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system, sliding glass panoramic sunroof, heat- and noise-insulating windows, and dual-zone climate control with heated/cooled front seats.

Stepping up to the 450L adds an additional 110mm to the wheelbase which opens up cabin space, along with power-adjustable rear seats, rear climate control, and forward-facing rear airbags. Airmatic air suspension comes as standard on both as well for optimum comfort.

In terms of safety tech, the S-Class is fully loaded with all kinds of stuff that is aimed at making life easier and safer. The highlight is the full Driving Assistance package which bundles in Active Distance Assist Distronic cruise control, route-based speed adaption, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, and extended automatic restart in traffic.

The new model will be available to order in Australia from March, with prices starting from $240,700 for the S 450, and from $264,900 for the S 450L (excluding on-road costs).

Standard highlights for 2021 Mercedes-Benz S 450 4MATIC:

12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster and 12.8-inch OLED high resolution central media infotainment touchscreen

Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system, including LINGUATRONIC, touchscreen and touchpad

Navigation (NTG7) including live traffic, parked vehicle locator, predictive navigation and on & off street parking

Head-up display with MBUX augmented reality for navigation

MBUX Interior Assistant

Multi-function steering wheel in Nappa leather

Mercedes-Me Connect app

Sliding glass panoramic sunroof with tilt function and two-piece electric roller sunblind

Heat and noise-insulating acoustic glass for front side windows, dark privacy glass for rear windows

Exterior mirrors heated, electrically adjustable and folding

Burmester 3D surround sound system with 15 high-performance speakers, DSP amplifier, 710W

Smart Phone integration with Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto; wireless charging system for compatible mobile devices

Driving Assistance Package including Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Route Based Speed adaptation, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist, extended automatic restart in traffic, and Active Lane Change Assist

Ambient lighting – includes exterior projection of brand logo

Two-zone THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control

Electrically adjustable and climatised (heated and cooled) front seats

Steering column with memory function (includes lumbar support)

HANDS-FREE ACCESS (with remote boot lid closing)

KEYLESS-GO with flush-fitting door handles

Fingerprint scanner

Traffic Sign Assist

Parking Package with Active Parking Assist and 360-degree camera

Power closing doors

MULTIBEAM LED headlights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist

AIRMATIC adaptive suspension

Additional features for the S 450 L 4MATIC: