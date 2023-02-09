Updated MY23 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV adds V2L technology

Mitsubishi Australia has confirmed some minor equipment changes for its Eclipse Cross plug-in hybrid SUV for MY23 (model year 2023), with the mid-range Aspire and range-topping Exceed picking up vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging.

All up, it’s a relatively small list of changes on offer for the MY23 Eclipse Cross PHEV range, with the entry-level ES picking up a set of rear parking sensors, and a new electric tailgate for the Exceed.

After fitting the larger Outlander PHEV with vehicle-to-load charging, Mitsubishi has transplanted its 1500W V2L tech to the high-spec Eclipse Cross Aspire and Exceed variants, with a 240-volt outlet sitting in the boot to power/charge electrical devices and appliances.

Power for the V2L system is supplied by the Eclipse Cross’s onboard 13.8kWh battery that offers 55km of all-electric driving range on the NEDC test cycle. Mitsubishi’s Aussie chief, Shaun Westcott, said:

The company says that the first deliveries of the MY23 Eclipse Cross will be making their way to Mitsubishi dealerships next month, with starting prices listed below (excluding on-road costs):

MY23 Eclipse Cross PHEV ES: $47,290

MY23 Eclipse Cross PHEV Aspire: $51,240

MY23 Eclipse Cross PHEV Exceed: $55,990