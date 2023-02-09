Updated MY23 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV adds V2L technology

Mitsubishi Australia has confirmed some minor equipment changes for its Eclipse Cross plug-in hybrid SUV for MY23 (model year 2023), with the mid-range Aspire and range-topping Exceed picking up vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging.
All up, it’s a relatively small list of changes on offer for the MY23 Eclipse Cross PHEV range, with the entry-level ES picking up a set of rear parking sensors, and a new electric tailgate for the Exceed.
After fitting the larger Outlander PHEV with vehicle-to-load charging, Mitsubishi has transplanted its 1500W V2L tech to the high-spec Eclipse Cross Aspire and Exceed variants, with a 240-volt outlet sitting in the boot to power/charge electrical devices and appliances.
Power for the V2L system is supplied by the Eclipse Cross’s onboard 13.8kWh battery that offers 55km of all-electric driving range on the NEDC test cycle. Mitsubishi’s Aussie chief, Shaun Westcott, said:
“We see the Eclipse Cross PEHV as a key technology leader in our model range. Like its Eclipse Cross counterpart, the PHEV version brings modern design, versatile interior space and strong aftersales support, but with the added advantage of operating as an electric vehicle for the daily commute.”
The company says that the first deliveries of the MY23 Eclipse Cross will be making their way to Mitsubishi dealerships next month, with starting prices listed below (excluding on-road costs):
MY23 Eclipse Cross PHEV ES: $47,290
MY23 Eclipse Cross PHEV Aspire: $51,240
MY23 Eclipse Cross PHEV Exceed: $55,990