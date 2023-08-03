MY24 Toyota LandCruiser Prado Arrives Next Year with New Platform & Design

Toyota has taken the wraps off the latest-generation LandCruiser Prado which has received a major styling overhaul, a larger platform, an updated mild-hybrid powertrain and a heap of underpinnings borrowed from the flagship LandCruiser 300 Series.

While it might be the baby brother of the 300 Series, Toyota has borrowed the Godfather’s TNGA-F ladder-frame platform, ending up with matching Prado with wheelbase figures.

The Prado now measures in at 4920mm long, 1988m wide, 1860mm tall with an 2850mm wheelbase, making it 95mm longer and wider, 10mm taller while offering a 60mm extension for the wheelbase.

Toyota says the TNGA-F platform is 50 per cent more rigid than the current Prado, with overall vehicle rigidity optimised by 30 per cent.

This has allowed greater wheel articulation underneath the chassis, while a new control system can disconnect the front stabiliser bar for greater manoeuvrability, combined with Toyota’s multi-terrain select system.

The Prado has also picked up a new electric power steering system for a more user-friendly driving nature around town and while pushing off-road.

In terms of powertrains, the Prado will be offered here in Australia with the 1GD-FTV 2.8-litre turbo-diesel unit with 48-volt mild-hybrid tech for fuel savings.

The unit is good for 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque, with power thrown to all four via a new eight-speed automatic superseding the outgoing six-speed auto.

Toyota says that the Prado will continue to be offered in both five- and seven-seat layouts, with some significant interior space benefits on offer from the 300-Series platform underneath.

The styling package has been massively overhauled from the current Prado, with a boxier profile said to be inspired by Cruisers of “yesteryear” headlined by muscular wheel arches and sharp lines across the bodywork.

The front end picks up a rectangular grille design flanked by tri-beam headlights and a silver bumper, while the rear picks up a set of vertical tail lights and the same silver bumper design.

The 300-series-inspired design very much continues inside the cabin, which has picked up more than a few design cues from the flagship.

The centre console and surrounding switchgear has been redesigned in line with Toyota’s modern cabin layouts, headlined by what looks to be a 10-inch display atop the dash.

The driver picks up a digital instrument cluster, too, though it’s yet to be confirmed whether an entry-level Prado will receive the same technology suite.

This will become clear when Toyota confirms specs and pricing details for the MY24 Prado range closer to its mid-2024 launch.

“Australian customers appreciate the vast capability of the LandCruiser Prado, from use as a family vehicle, to off-roading towing and long-distance touring, which is evidenced by its huge popularity,” says Toyota’s Sean Hanley.

“The all-new Prado takes everything customers love about the Prado to a new level, with even greater performance, capability and technology, as well as bold new styling inside and out,” he added.