Aston Martin DBX 707 unveiled as new flagship variant, most powerful in its class

Aston Martin has unveiled what we all thought would be called the DBX S, with the DBX 707. It’s a higher-performance version of its DBX SUV.
The company gave out some clues about an upper variant being in the works in June last year. And now here it is. It is the first new variant of the DBX since the SUV launched, and it is aimed squarely at the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, and upcoming Ferrari Purosangue.
Aston Martin wants to stand out with the new model, and so the DBX 707 is pitched as the most powerful luxury SUV in the world. That’s because under the bonnet is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8 that produces an almighty 520kW (707PS) and an earth-lifting 900Nm.
Out on the tarmac all of that translates to a claimed 0-100km/h time of just 3.3 seconds. For perspective, the Lamborghini Urus and its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 churns out 478kW/850Nm, and offers a claimed 0-100 sprint time of 3.6 seconds (although we’ve timed it in 3.44 using a Vbox).
The engine comes matched to a new wet-type dual-clutch nine-speed transmission, which is designed to be capable of managing higher torque loads compared with the nine-speed torque converter auto in the regular DBX.
It’s not just about speed and power though, the DBX 707 features a bespoke air suspension system with dynamic spring volume switching to improve body control and response, while carbon ceramic brakes measuring 420mm on the front ensure optimum stopping performance.
The DBX 707 also showcases some unique exterior elements, including dark satin chrome trimmings, gloss black front splitter and side skirts, a large front grille, new roof spoiler at the back, larger quad-outlet exhausts, and a set of 22-inch wheels or optional 23-inch items.
Various enhancements are made inside as well, including the introduction of special sports seats or optional comfort seats, and a choice of leather and Alcantara trimmings, depending on the customer’s desires. Speaking about the new variant, Drummond Jacoy, Aston Martin’s head of vehicle engineering, said:
“Too often this class of car is characterised by an obsession with brute force. With DBX 707 our objective was to match immense performance with impeccable control and precision, combined with an authentic sporting character essential in every Aston Martin model. To this end we applied an uncompromising approach to every area of the vehicle.”
Aston Martin says the DBX 707 will go into production from the first quarter of 2022, with deliveries around the world commencing early in the second quarter. It will go on sale in Australia although timing and prices are yet to be confirmed. See below for the key specs:
Engine
4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo
Engine capacity: 3982cm³
Bore: 83mm
Stroke: 92mm
Compression ratio: 8.6:1
All-alloy construction
32-valve, quad overhead camshaft
Dual variable camshaft timing
Variable electronic turbo wastegate control
Water-to-air charge cooling
Cylinder deactivation system
Front mid-mounted engine position
Active valve exhaust system
Performance
Engine power: 707PS (697bhp / 520kW) at 6000rpm
Engine torque: 900Nm (663 lb ft) at 4500 rpm
Specific output: 138PS/litre (136bhp/litre)
Acceleration 0-60mph: 3.1 seconds
Acceleration 0-62mph (0-100 km/h): 3.3 seconds
Acceleration 0-160kmh: 7.4 seconds
Maximum speed: 193mph / 310km/h
Fuel economy & Emissions:
WLTP
UK Combined: 19.9mpg
EU Combined: 14.2L/100km
Transmission & Drivetrain
9-speed automatic gearbox with multi-plate wet clutch
Engine mounted gearbox
Electronic shift-by-wire control system
Lightweight, one-piece carbon fibre propeller shaft
Electronic active centre transfer case
Electronic rear limited-slip differential
Adaptive drive modes: x4 on-road, 1 off-road (Terrain+ characteristics and parameters now on Terrain)
Steering
Electric power-assisted, rack & pinion steering system (EPAS)
Speed-dependent steering with 14.4:1 ratio
2.6 turns lock-to-lock
Suspension
Cast aluminium suspension & subframe technology
Front: Wide spaced double wishbone, split lower link
Rear: Multi-link
Adaptive triple chamber air suspension
Variable ride height (raised by up to 45mm or lowered by 30mm)
Electronic active anti-roll control system (48-volt eARC)
Wheels & Tyres
Wheel size: Front 10 x 22 inch, Rear 11.5 x 22 inch
Tyres: Summer – Pirelli P Zero, Front 285/40 YR22, Rear 325/35 YR22
Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Braking
Front: Carbon Ceramic (CCB) brake discs, 420mm with 6-piston aluminium calipers
Rear: Carbon Ceramic (CCB) brake discs, 390mm with sliding-piston aluminium calipers