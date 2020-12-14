Porsche Cayenne hits 1,000,000 production milestone

December 15, 2020
Car News, Porsche, SUV

Production of the Porsche Cayenne has just surpassed the 1,000,000 units mark, making it one of the most successful Porsche model lines in history.

The Cayenne was first introduced back in 2002. And it was considered a risk for the company, especially as the company was, until that point, renowned for making only sports cars. However, the Cayenne went on to be not only a success, but it actually helped the company dig itself out from an economic depression.

Porsche profited from the big new SUV, and the Cayenne helped strengthen ties with VW. Over the years a number of different variants have been introduced to offer a greater market reach, including diesel, hybrid, and the high-performance Turbo S. In 2019 Porsche also introduced the fashionable Cayenne Coupe, which helped attract new customers.

In its first generation, over 275,000 examples were produced. By the second generation, the company expanded its hybrid options with the introduction of the S Hybrid and S E-Hybrid. A plug-in hybrid was also added in 2014, becoming the first SUV in its class to offer plug-in capability. Speaking about the milestone, Porsche said:

“The Cayenne is the epitome of an SUV and has established an entire segment. It continues to set new standards and to surpass itself. It rescued the company from a crisis, pioneered hybridisation and set new records. Porsche grew in size and profitability thanks to the Cayenne. To this day, this SUV is a symbol for the success story of the company.”

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

In Australia the Cayenne is also a very popular model. So far this year (through November), the local arm has sold 1222 examples of both the wagon and coupe (514 coupe, 708 wagon). That makes it the second most popular model only behind the Macan (1979 sales), according to VFACTS figures.

The 1,000,000th example produced was a Carmine Red GTS. It recently rolled off the production line in Bratislava in Slovakia, and has since headed to a customer in Germany.

Tags
,

Related Articles

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe added to Australian lineupPorsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe added to Australian lineup May 30, 2020
2021 Porsche Cayenne hybrid update announced for Australia2021 Porsche Cayenne hybrid update announced for Australia October 29, 2020
2020 Porsche Cayenne GTS revealed, gets V8 power2020 Porsche Cayenne GTS revealed, gets V8 power June 12, 2020
Video: 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid – Four-minute FangVideo: 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid – Four-minute Fang November 9, 2020

Brett Davis

Brett is the editor and founder of PerformanceDrive. He's obsessed with driving, having played with Matchbox cars until he was tall enough to drive a real one. After initially working as a mechanic, Brett earned a degree in journalism and entered media as an editorial assistant at Top Gear Australia magazine. He then worked at CarAdvice.com.au. His dream is to live next door to the Nurburgring in Germany.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.