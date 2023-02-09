Volkswagen pauses orders for multiple Tiguan variants, Golf R

Volkswagen has placed a pause on orders for the Golf R h here in Australia, as well as a pause for majority of the Tiguan’s all-wheel drive variants as the company struggles with availability of all-wheel-drive components.

All up, the company says orders for the Tiguan 132TSI, 147TDI and 162TSI normal wheelbase variants, as well as the Golf R hatch and wagon will be paused for the foreseeable future, blaming reasons of demand and component shortages for the 4Motion all-wheel drive system. Specifically, the Golf R is impacted by a shortage of all-wheel drive hardware and rear-view camera components, and orders continue to be on pause.

Volkswagen says that in the meantime, the number of Tiguan 110TSI Life variants will improve, while there is still “solid availability” for the longer wheelbase Tiguan Allspace.

According to VW, there’s still 3572 units of the Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace 132TSI, 147TDI and the 162TSI around the country. There is also a healthy supply of the company’s Tiguan Monochrome range that was announced yesterday, which includes a Tiguan Allspace variant.

Volkswagen has confirmed there are around 1200 units of the T-Roc R “in the pipeline” and another 4313 examples of the standard T-Roc range available for the Australian market. VW’s passenger vehicle director, Michal Szeniecki, said:

“Volkswagen is in a strong position for Tiguan 132TSI, Tiguan 162TSI Monochrome and Tiguan Allspace Adventure deliveries in the first quarter of this year, before 4MOTION deliveries are impacted in the second quarter. It became increasingly important to balance this with improved Tiguan 110TSI Life and Tiguan R supply. The 1000 Tiguan R orders will be assisted by this, while additional T-Roc and T-Roc R stock will help balance continuing restrictions on Golf.”