Updated Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback Now on Sale, Priced from $241,500

Audi says that its updated RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback are touching down in Australian showrooms, with the pair representing the most powerful members of the family to date, and also the most expensive with prices standing at $241,500 and $248,500, respectively.

Both come powered by a revised version of Audi’s monstrous 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 TFSI unit which has been updated with increased boost pressure from 2.4, up to 2.6 bar and some 48-volt mild-hybrid tech.

The end result is a power increase from 441kW in the previous unit up to 463kW, while maximum torque figures have jumped a substantial 50Nm, from 800Nm up to 850Nm, combined with a 20kg weight reduction over the previous models.

This has dropped 0-100km/h sprint times by two-tenths down to 3.4 seconds, courtesy of the eight-speed transmission and quattro all-wheel drive system, with a self-locking centre differential thrown in as standard to keep things lively in the corners.

Audi fits the RS 6 and RS 7 with six drive modes as standard, including two customisable RS-specific modes.

They come riding on a set of 22-inch lightweight aluminium wheels that weigh 5kg lighter than the previous set of doughnuts, which come wrapped in Continental Sport Contact 7 rubber measuring 285/30.

Buyers can opt for a matte grey styling package or a matte carbon black package that overs the front spoiler, side sills, rear diffuser and mirrors.

On the inside, the RS 6 and RS7 pick up the usual lashings of Alcantara, Dinamica microfibre – this time made from 45% recycled PET fibres – and Valcona leather upholstery for the heated and ventilated seats.

The RS 6 and RS 7 are now available to order, with the first deliveries touching down at Audi dealerships “imminently,” prices can be found below.

Audi RS 6 Avant Performance: $241,500

Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance: $248,500

“Audi has always excelled at producing high-performance cars that can impress as equally on track as they do on a day-to-day commute,” says Audi’s Aussie Director, Jeff Mannering.

“Both the Audi RS 6 performance and Audi RS 7 performance would be a welcome addition to any Australian garage; sure to leave a lasting impression on those lucky enough to drive one.”