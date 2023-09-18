Hyundai Details New i30 N Sedan, Arrives in Australia Early 2024

Hyundai has given us our first look at the MY24 i30 N sedan ahead of its official Australian launch in early 2024, with a facelifted design and more performance-focused tech headlining the list of updates for the mid-cycle update.

Hyundai says that no changes will be made to the i30 N Sedan’s beating heart, which means you can expect to see power outputs remaining at 206kW/392Nm from the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit.

Hyundai’s ‘N Grin Shift’ mode will continue to offer short 20-second boosts of power up to 213kW, with power still thrown to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Instead, the majority of the upgrades come in the form of styling tweaks, with the i30 N Sedan picking up a redesigned front grille, revised headlights, a set of new alloys and a sharper aesthetic overall.

The styling package has also been designed to improve cooling and the aerodynamic profile, with a reshaped rear wing to increase its top speed of 280km/h.

Hyundai says that it has been working overtime to ensure it’s the most N-branded dynamic sedan to date, with plans for new engine mounts to improve agility, a new rear suspension insulator, and new electronically controlled suspension hardware to increase body control.

The steering system is set to be updated with a new gearbox yoke specification for optimised feedback and a more direct feeling, with front and rear tyre pressures increasing from 35/33, respectively, up to 36/34.

The launch of the i30 N, sold as the Avante N in South Korea and Elantra N around the globe, coincides with Hyundai’s eighth anniversary for its N performance division.