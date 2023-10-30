Updated Audi Q8 55 e-tron Touches Down in Australia, Priced from $153,900

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Audi has updated its Australian battery-electric lineup with the overhauled Q8 55 e-tron, complete with more driving range and a styling refresh, with prices starting from $153,900 and stretching out to $165,900 for the range-topper.

The updated Q8 e-tron is being offered to Aussie buyers in a conventional SUV body style, as well as a sleek Sportback, both of which measure in at 4915mm long by 1937mm wide, with the SUV standing slightly taller at 163mm than the Sportback at 1619mm in height. Both variants offer a wheelbase spanning 2929mm, with boot space figures of 569L in the SUV dropping down to 528L in the Sportback.

Power for the Q8 55 e-tron range comes supplied by a pair of electric motors, with the rear axle picking up a revised e-motor design featuring 14 coils, over the outgoing 12 coils, producing a combined 300kW of power and 664Nm of torque. This allows the Q8 55 e-tron to sprint to 100km/h in a rapid 5.6 seconds onto a limited top speed of 200km/h.

Juice for the electric motors is served up by a large 114kWh battery pack with a new cell chemistry, increasing its DC fast-charging up to 170kW – over the previous 150kW mark – which enables a 10 – 80 per cent charge in around 31-minutes.

WLTP-certified range figures for the Q8 55 e-tron stand at 454km. Buyers here in Australia pick up free wallbox installation for your home, atop a six-year subscription to the Chargefox network of public fast chargers.

Prices for the MY24 Audi Q8 55 e-tron range can be found below; for a better breakdown of features per variant, you can check out our previous report here. Audi Q8 55 e-tron: $153,900

Audi Q8 55 e-tron Sportback: $165,900

Audi Q8 55 e-tron Launch Edition: $165,900