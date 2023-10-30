Updated Audi Q8 55 e-tron Touches Down in Australia, Priced from $153,900

Audi has updated its Australian battery-electric lineup with the overhauled Q8 55 e-tron, complete with more driving range and a styling refresh, with prices starting from $153,900 and stretching out to $165,900 for the range-topper.
The updated Q8 e-tron is being offered to Aussie buyers in a conventional SUV body style, as well as a sleek Sportback, both of which measure in at 4915mm long by 1937mm wide, with the SUV standing slightly taller at 163mm than the Sportback at 1619mm in height.Both variants offer a wheelbase spanning 2929mm, with boot space figures of 569L in the SUV dropping down to 528L in the Sportback.
Power for the Q8 55 e-tron range comes supplied by a pair of electric motors, with the rear axle picking up a revised e-motor design featuring 14 coils, over the outgoing 12 coils, producing a combined 300kW of power and 664Nm of torque.This allows the Q8 55 e-tron to sprint to 100km/h in a rapid 5.6 seconds onto a limited top speed of 200km/h.
Juice for the electric motors is served up by a large 114kWh battery pack with a new cell chemistry, increasing its DC fast-charging up to 170kW – over the previous 150kW mark – which enables a 10 – 80 per cent charge in around 31-minutes.
WLTP-certified range figures for the Q8 55 e-tron stand at 454km.Buyers here in Australia pick up free wallbox installation for your home, atop a six-year subscription to the Chargefox network of public fast chargers.
Prices for the MY24 Audi Q8 55 e-tron range can be found below; for a better breakdown of features per variant, you can check out our previous report here.Audi Q8 55 e-tron: $153,900
Audi Q8 55 e-tron Sportback: $165,900
Audi Q8 55 e-tron Launch Edition: $165,900