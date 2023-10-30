Ford Confirms $64,990 Price tag for Seventh-Gen MY24 Mustang, Arrives Q2 2024

Buying a new car? Save time and money with our car buying service Save Now

Ford has confirmed prices and specification details for its MY24 Mustang range, with prices starting from $64,990 for the seventh-gen ‘Stang, rising up to $103,002 for the Dark Horse performance flagship.

Here in Australia, the MY24 Mustang range is made up of three major variants, kicking off with the EcoBoost variants powered by a 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder that kicks out 232kW of power at 5500rpm and peak torque of 475Nm at 3000rpm. Power in the base EcoBoost Fastback range is thrown to the rear wheels via a ten-speed automatic transmission only.

Step up to the GT Fastback and Convertible and you’ll pick up Ford’s 5.0-litre ‘Coyote’ V8 pushing out 347kW of power and 550Nm of torque to the rear wheels via your choice of a ten-speed automatic and six-speed manual. Finally, the range-topping Mustang Dark Horse comes powered by the most powerful tune of the 5.0-litre Coyote V8 that pushes out 349kW of power and 548Nm of torque to the rears via a ten-speed automatic or six-speed manual.

Performance tweaks for the range-topping Mustang Dark Horse include a unique chassis tune with stiffer front springs, a bespoke tune for the MagneRide shocks, staggered wheels measuring 9.5-inches wide at the front and 10-inches at the rear, as well as a Torsen differential and six-piston brakes clamping 390mm rotors.

All Mustang variants pick up a new active valve performance exhaust, as well as a Brembo brake package and larger radiator to help with warmer conditions here in Australia. Inside, the MY24 Mustang has been overhauled, receiving a heap of modern tweaks including the new 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster paired seamlessly with a 13.2-inch infotainment display and a 12-speaker B&O sound system.

For a better look at the design and hardware changes on offer in the MY24 Mustang range, click here to read our initial report on its global launch. Optional extras for the MY24 Mustang range include the EcoBoost & GT Appearance packages priced at $1500 a piece, the Dark Horse styling kit priced at $2750, MagneRide suspension for $2950 and a pair of Recaro sports seats priced at $2950.

Ford says that the first deliveries of the seventh-gen Mustang will be arriving to Australia in the second quarter of 2024, with just 1000 examples of the Dark Horse set to arrive here in Australia. Retail prices can be found below; these do not include on-road costs.

Mustang EcoBoost Fastback Automatic: $64,990

GT Fastback Manual: $77,002

GT Fastback Automatic: $80,902

GT Convertible Automatic: $86,752

Dark Horse Manual: $99,102

Dark Horse Automatic: $103,002

“The Mustang has always bene a favourite among Australian drivers, and the new models takes the experience to a whole new level… it’s sure to make owners smile every time they drive it,” says Ford Australia’s CEO, Andrew Birkic

“The car’s improved performance, handling and the addition of the Mustang Dark Horse special edition make it a great choice for anyone looking for an exhilarating driving experience,” he added.