Toyota Yaris hits 10 million global sales milestone

Toyota has announced that its pint-sized Yaris hatchback has joined an exclusive club within the company after it hit a milestone of 10 million global sales.

It’s an honour that the Yaris shares with five other Toyota vehicles that have been able to record sales figures exceeding eight figures, along with the Corolla, Camry, RAV4, and LandCruiser. All have surpassed 10 million units.

In its first generation on sale here in Australia in 1999 as the Toyota Echo, Toyota snapped up 81,982 buyers, which has grown to 361,982 Yaris units in total.

In more recent years, the Yaris Cross and the GR Yaris have added to the wider appeal of the nameplate, with 19,184 Yaris Cross compact SUVs and 2393 GR Yaris hot hatches making their way to owners; the latter could have been significantly higher if Toyota could match demand.

So far this year (through April 2023), the Yaris has accumulated 634 sales (new registrations) of the hatchback and 1913 examples of the Yaris Cross, according to VFACTS figures. Both are available with petrol and petrol-hybrid options – a unique option for their class.