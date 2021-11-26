Toyota RAV4 updated in Australia for 2022, adds new XSE variant

Toyota Australia has expanded the very popular RAV4 range for 2022, adding a new XSE variant while opening up more hybrid options throughout the range. It hits dealerships in the first quarter of 2022.

The updates mean that Toyota now has a hybrid option across its full range of RAV4 variants, with the company adding its 2.5-litre hybrid to the range-topping Edge all-wheel drive. It produces 163kW, with power put to the road via a CVT auto. The existing 2.5-litre petrol producing 152kW/243Nm continues to be available, featuring on-demand 4×4 capability and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

As for the addition of the new XSE variant, which slides into the lineup between the GXL and Cruiser variants, it’s being offered in front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations.

The XSE is a new, sporty variant for the RAV4 lineup, adding a number of black exterior styling upgrades, as well as a two-tone finish for the roof. It rides on a set of 18-inch black alloy wheels, wrapped in 225/60 R18 tyres.

Inside, the black detailing extends to the dark roof liner and pillars, as well as the ‘Softex’ upholstered seats that feature two-stage heating for the front, and 10-way power adjustment for the driver, leather-upholstered doors and ambient lighting.

The XSE comes exclusively with Toyota’s 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain, with the all-wheel drive variant adding a second electric motor over the rear axle. Toyota’s VP of sales, marketing and franchise operations in Australia, Sean Hanley, said:

“Customer demand for the RAV4 hybrid models has been most encouraging with the intelligent hybrid powertrain making up over 70 per cent of RAV4 sales. The wider availability of hybrid, along with the introduction of the sporty XSE and other specification upgrades demonstrate Toyota’s commitment to deliver on what our customers demand, and continue to deliver even better cars.”

Prices for the updated MY22 RAV4 range can be found below (excluding on-road costs):

GX 2WD petrol: $34,300

GX 2WD hybrid: $36,800

GX AWD hybrid: $39,800

GXL 2WD petrol: $37,825

GXL 2WD hybrid: $40,325

GXL AWD hybrid: $43,325

XSE 2WD hybrid: $42,825

XSE AWD hybrid: $45,825

Cruiser 2WD petrol: $42,500

Cruiser 2WD hybrid: $45,000

Cruiser AWD hybrid: $48,000

Edge AWD petrol: $49,820

Edge AWD hybrid: $52,320