Ford confirms 200kW for upcoming E-Transit van, 350km range

May 5, 2021
Car News, Electric, Ford

Ford has announced customer trials for its all-electric 2022 Ford Transit van, called E-Transit, are underway, and the company has confirmed some of the technical specifications including power and range figures.

Customer trials are being held in Germany, Norway, and in the UK with a number of major businesses. Ford wants these potential customers to test the new model in “challenging real-world” situations, including with postal services, delivery and logistics, and supermarket distribution fields.

Data from these trials will then be analysed by engineers to fine-tune and further develop range management features and connected technologies. In a statement, Andrew Mottram, E-Transit chief programme engineer at Ford of Europe, said:

“Real-world trials are an important step on our journey to deliver the all-electric E‑Transit and will give us an even better understanding of how to help customers across different industries enhance their productivity using zero-emission power.”

Dynamic Display Ad(Long Version)

Ford is planning on continuing these tests throughout the year as it readies the E-Transit for its official market launch in mid-2022. It has been using both a van and cab-chassis configuration for the trials, with payloads of around 1616kg and 1967kg, respectively.

The company has previously confirmed the E-Transit uses a 67kWh battery, which is mounted under the floor, with power feeding a rear axle-mounted electric motor. That motor produces up to 200kW, Ford confirms. This is significantly more powerful than the current crop of diesel Transit models. On a full charge, Ford also confirms a 217-mile (350km) range on the WLTP testing protocol.

The cargo configuration remains much the same as current generation diesel Transits, allowing operators to reuse their existing racking configuration with the E-Transit. It will also come fitted with an industry-first onboard power system which delivers up to 2.3kW through standard plug outlets.

The E-Transit will also come fitted with the latest generation SYNC 4 technology suite, including a 12-inch screen with cloud-connected navigation, and the ability for wireless software updates.

Compared with current internal combustion engine models, Ford says customers of the upcoming E-Transit should expect to see long-term servicing and ownership costs drop by as much as 40 per cent. This is likely due to fewer moving parts and serviceable components of an electric powertrain.

Tags
,

Related Articles

Fully electric 2023 Ford Transit Custom confirmed, with hybrid and ICE options
Fully electric 2023 Ford Transit Custom confirmed, with hybrid and ICE options
Ford teams up with Google, switch to Android on-board services
Ford teams up with Google, switch to Android on-board services
Ford Australia teams up with ARB for Ranger & Everest accessories
Ford Australia teams up with ARB for Ranger & Everest accessories
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL will be AMG-only, AWD-only (video)
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL will be AMG-only, AWD-only (video)

Alexi Falson

Alexi is a contributing news journalist and junior road tester at PerformanceDrive. He has a passion and appreciation for the engineering in cars, as well as new technologies that lessen the impact on the environment. His dream cars are an M3 to drive to work, and a LaFerrari for the weekend.

Buy a new car

Stay In Touch

© 2020 PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843.

PerformanceDrive.com.au Pty Ltd ACN 640 965 000 operates as a Credit Representative Number 527232 of Savings.com.au Pty Ltd, Australian Credit Licensee Number 515843. PerformanceDrive.com.au is a general information provider and in giving you general product information, PerformanceDrive.com.au is not making any suggestion or recommendation about any particular product and all market products may not be considered. If you decide to apply for a credit product listed on PerformanceDrive.com.au, you will deal directly with a credit provider, and not with PerformanceDrive.com.au. Rates and product information should be confirmed with the relevant credit provider. For more information, read PerformanceDrive.com.au 's Credit Guide (CG). The information provided constitutes information which is general in nature and has not taken into account any of your personal objectives, financial situation, or needs. PerformanceDrive.com.au may receive a fee for products displayed.