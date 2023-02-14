Toyota GR Corolla launches in Australia, price from $62,300

It’s one the the most highly-anticipated launches of the year and now it’s here in Australia, the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla. The price isn’t too bad, either, considering it is all-wheel drive compared with some front-wheel drive rivals.

Just the single trim line is being offered for the local lineup, called the GTS. However, later in the year Toyota has confirmed it is planning to introduce the hardcore Morizo two-seat version locally later this year. For now, the GTS is a highly-specced package featuring all the bells and whistles Toyota offers for this class. And we must say, Toyota has been quite late to the party, but it looks like it has been worth the wait.

Power comes from a 1.6-litre turbo three-cylinder engine, as previously revealed, similar to the unit that powers the GR Yaris. Power is boosted to 221kW (up from 200kW), with 370Nm of torque spread between 3000-5550rpm. All of this is sent through a GR-FOUR all-wheel drive system after going through a six-speed manual transmission. Toyota Australia hasn’t sent out any performance figures in terms of 0-100km/h.

Some of the standard equipment includes an eight-speaker JBL sound system, wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, and an 8.0-inch touch-screen and 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. If you’re lucky enough to score one of the Morizo Editions, you get special 18-inch BBS forged wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, a carbon fibre roof, and an extra 30Nm of torque from the engine.

The GTS model comes in four exterior colours; Ebony, Feverish Red mica metallic, Glacier White, and Liquid Mercury metallic. The Morizo Edition comes in Frosted White Pearl, Tarmac Black metallic, and an exclusive Matte Steel.

The new model is available now and Toyota Australia says it has secured 700 units for the first year of sale. Prices start from the following (excluding on-road costs):

2023 Toyota GR Corolla: $62,300

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition: $77,800