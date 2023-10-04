2024 Mitsubishi ASX Prices and Specs Confirmed

Mitsubishi has confirmed pricing and specification details of the 2024 ASX range, with safety equipment headlining the update alongside a styling package for the ES variant.

Prices for the 2024 Mitsubishi ASX have climbed north, to the tune of $500 across the range, with the entry-level GS manual priced from $24,490 and prices stretching out to $35,240 for the range-topping Exceed, before on-road costs.

Power for the majority of the range remains supplied by Mitsubishi’s 2.0-litre naturally-aspirate four-cylinder pushing out 110kW of power and 170Nm of torque to the front wheels via a CVT automatic, or a five-speed manual in the base GS.

Opt for the GSR or the flagship Exceed and you’ll pick up a 2.4-litre four-pot pushing out 123kW of power an 222Nm of torque with the same front-wheel drive layout and CVT.

Fuel economy figures for the 2024 Mitsubishi ASX lineup range from 7.6L/100km in the base engine, increasing up to 7.9L/100km in the 2.4-litre unit.

On the safety equipment from, Mitsubishi’s ES and MR variants have picked up lane departure alerts as standard.

The entry-level GS – priced at $24,490 for the manual and $26,740 for the automatic – come riding on 16-inch steel wheels and receive LED headlights, cloth upholstery, a rear-view camera and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.

Stepping up to the ES – priced at $27,990 – adds 18-inch alloys, LED fog lamps, rear parking sensors, automatic headlights and wipers and second row air conditioning vents.

The ASX MR – priced at $29,740 – picks up keyless entry & start, a black grille, alloys and mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, a six-speaker sound system and rear privacy glass.

The ASX LS – priced at $30,490 – picks up black roof rails, a leather steering wheel, rear privacy glass and some added safety tech like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, lane-departure warnings and lane-change assist.

Step up to the ASX GSR – priced at $32,740 – and you’ll receive the larger 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine, as well as 18-inch alloys, aluminium pedals, black highlights for the mirrors, front grille and rear spoiler and microsuede/leatherette upholstery with red stitching.

Finally, the range-topping ASX Exceed picks up two-tone 18-inch alloys, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated seats, a panoramic sunroof and a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system.

Mitsubishi’s optional ‘ES Street’ styling package – priced at $2500 – adds a black front splitter, a black protective rear bumper, black door handles, skid plates and a stainless steel finish for the scuff plates, alongside some decals.

Mitsubishi says that production of the MY24 ASX range will kick off in September, with the first examples arriving shortly after; full pricing for the range can be found below – not inclusive of on-road costs.